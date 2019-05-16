ACID WASH LOVE Makes Hollywood Fringe Premiere
The World Premiere of Acid Wash Love presented by Charlotte Pezzo is a play about seduction with sweets in the age of #metoo. Written by Chambers Stevens and directed by Victoria Hoffman, this titillating and immersive production starring Laurent Sayer, Maitlyn Pezzo and Bethany Nava opens June 8, 2019 at The Complex Dorie Theatre (6476 Santa Monica Blvd). Tickets: http://hff18.org/5593
In the age of #metoo, is seduction dead? Of course not. But it has gotten a lot more tricky today. Maybe a homemade cookie would help. Nothing is better than when someone bakes for you. Every audience member of Acid Wash Love receives homemade cookies before the play starts. As the characters eat. You eat. Let the Seduction Begin.
6/ 8 @ 8:30pm | 6/9 @ 2pm | 6/16 @ 10:30pm |6/19 @ 8:30pm | 6/23 @ 6:30pm | 6/28 @ 8:30
PRODUCTION TEAM
- Playwright Chambers Stevens
- Director Victoria Hoffman
- Producer Charlotte Pezzo
- Sound Director Christopher Moscatiello
- Costume Designer Ellen Uzarowicz
- Stage Manager Jim Niedszlawkowski
- THE CAST INCLUDES
- Laurent Sayer - Quinn
- Maitlyn Pezzo - Veronica
- Bethany Nava - Alexa
THEATRE
The Complex Hollywood in the Dorie Theater
6476 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Performance Dates - Running time 55 minutes
Saturday, June 8 @ 8:30pm / Sunday, June 9 @ 2pm / Sunday, June 16 @ 10:30pm /
Wednesday, June 19 @ 8:30pm / Sunday, June 23 @ 6:30pm / Friday, June 28 @ 8:30pm
Ticket information:
Price: $10 General admission.
Buy tickets: http://hff18.org/5593