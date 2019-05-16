ACID WASH LOVE Makes Hollywood Fringe Premiere

The World Premiere of Acid Wash Love presented by Charlotte Pezzo is a play about seduction with sweets in the age of #metoo. Written by Chambers Stevens and directed by Victoria Hoffman, this titillating and immersive production starring Laurent Sayer, Maitlyn Pezzo and Bethany Nava opens June 8, 2019 at The Complex Dorie Theatre (6476 Santa Monica Blvd). Tickets: http://hff18.org/5593

In the age of #metoo, is seduction dead? Of course not. But it has gotten a lot more tricky today. Maybe a homemade cookie would help. Nothing is better than when someone bakes for you. Every audience member of Acid Wash Love receives homemade cookies before the play starts. As the characters eat. You eat. Let the Seduction Begin.

6/ 8 @ 8:30pm | 6/9 @ 2pm | 6/16 @ 10:30pm |6/19 @ 8:30pm | 6/23 @ 6:30pm | 6/28 @ 8:30

PRODUCTION TEAM

Playwright Chambers Stevens

Director Victoria Hoffman

Producer Charlotte Pezzo

Sound Director Christopher Moscatiello

Costume Designer Ellen Uzarowicz

Stage Manager Jim Niedszlawkowski

THE CAST INCLUDES

Laurent Sayer - Quinn

Maitlyn Pezzo - Veronica

Bethany Nava - Alexa

THEATRE

The Complex Hollywood in the Dorie Theater

6476 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Performance Dates - Running time 55 minutes

Saturday, June 8 @ 8:30pm / Sunday, June 9 @ 2pm / Sunday, June 16 @ 10:30pm /

Wednesday, June 19 @ 8:30pm / Sunday, June 23 @ 6:30pm / Friday, June 28 @ 8:30pm

Ticket information:

Price: $10 General admission.

Buy tickets: http://hff18.org/5593





