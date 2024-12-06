A24's THE BRUTALIST to Screen in Select 70mm Special Presentations

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A24 has announced 70mm special presentations for The Brutalist at select theaters across the country starting December 19.The program will kick off at the Village East Cinemas in New York City and The Vista Theatre in Los Angeles. Tickets are available for purchase now HERE. Additional cities and dates will be announced soon.

The Brutalist was filmed in VistaVision—a high-resolution format with a wider field of view—allowing for extraordinary clarity when projected in 70mm. Audiences will be immersed in a truly cinematic experience, watching over four miles of celluloid film (weighing a remarkable 259 pounds).

Each attendee will also receive a collectible brochure and postcard set showcasing the work of László Toth, the visionary architect at the heart of the story. In addition to the 70mm presentation, theater lobbies will feature exclusive displays. All tickets come with a commemorative poster to mark the occasion.

The Brutalist marks filmmaker Brady Corbet’s third directorial effort. The story centers on visionary architect László Toth as he attempts to rebuild his life in Post-War America. Initially forced to toil in poverty, Toth soon wins a contract that will change the course of the next 30 years of his life. THE BRUTALIST world premiered to critical acclaim at the 2024 Venice International Film Festival, where the jury awarded Corbet the Silver Lion for Best Director. The film went on to play both the Toronto International Film Festival and New York Film Festival.

The film is produced by Trevor Matthews and Nick Gordon for Brookstreet UK alongside Brian Young and Kaplan Morrison's Andrew Morrison. Also producing are Andrew Lauren for Andrew Lauren Productions and D.J. Gugenheim. Brookstreet UK are financing with Lip Sync Productions, Richmond Pictures, Meyohas Studio, Carte Blanche, Pierce Capital Entertainment, and senior lender Cofiloisirs.

