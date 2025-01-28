A Noise Within to Offer Fire Relief With Free Tickets & Youth Scholarship Fund

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Situated in Pasadena, close to the heart of the Eaton Fire, A Noise Within is reaching out to the community with complimentary tickets and the creation of a Summer With Shakespeare Relief Scholarship Fund.

With so many devastated by the fire, the company has set aside free tickets for each performance of its upcoming production of William Shakespeare’s Macbeth to be used by first responders and impacted community members. Performances take place February 9 through March 9. Complimentary tickets are available by calling the box office at (262) 356-3100 and mentioning the code FIRE RELIEF.

The Summer With Shakespeare Relief Scholarship Fund was created to support the families of campers who attend A Noise Within’s annual “Summer With Shakespeare” theater camp. Every year, Summer With Shakespeare provides community-oriented theater education to campers between the ages six and 18. In the summer of 2024, many campers came from neighborhoods recently affected by the Eaton Fire, including Altadena, Pasadena and Sierra Madre. In the wake of this disaster, it became heartbreakingly clear that the loss of homes, businesses and livelihoods would prevent many of the campers from returning without substantial financial assistance.

A Noise Within is currently accepting donations to help these families. The community of campers is made up of driven, young theater-makers, and A Noise Within is committed to welcoming back every alumni who wishes to return to its stage. All donations will directly cover tuition costs for those experiencing loss and ensure that they can continue their journey in theater education. To donate to the Summer With Shakespeare Relief Scholarship Fund, go to anoisewithin.org/swsfund



