A Noise Within Announces New Education Endowment

A Noise Within (ANW), the acclaimed classic theatre company, is thrilled to announce the results of its 30th Anniversary gala, which was held last night at the theatre. The annual gala event supports ANW's Education Program; this was ANW's first in-person gala since 2019.

Overall, the event raised over $280,000 for ANW's Education program, with support and contributions from over 180 local philanthropists, businesses, civic leaders, and community members. The event also served to launch ANW into a new phase of growth: attendees were the first to hear that the Steinmetz Foundation has contributed the company's inaugural endowment gift - $1 million to support ANW's Education Program. This generous contribution will support Education at ANW in perpetuity, launching the company into its next 30 years with incredible investment and support from the community.

ANW Board Chair, Bill Kennedy (he/him) said "The arts - and in particular, arts education - are absolutely critical to a vibrant, thriving community. For 30 years now, A Noise Within has prioritized student audiences, empowering the next generation of artists, creative thinkers, and community leaders. This endowment - launched in partnership with our dear friends at the Steinmetz Foundation - is the perfect encapsulation of education at ANW: all at once, a steadfast commitment to youth audiences, and a remarkable, generous act of community engagement. We look forward to this being the first of many commitments to long-term funding of ANW's exceptional Education Program!"

ANW's Education Program is built upon a robust slate of theatre arts learning opportunities, including student matinee performances, in-class workshops and teaching artist residencies, free study guides, workshops for teachers, flexible scholarships to subsidize tickets/transportation/program fees, and more. Through these programs, ANW reaches over 18,000 students in a typical year, from Ojai to Irvine and from Victorville to El Segundo. Most of A Noise Within's student participants have never seen a live theatre production before, and ANW is their first experience with the theatre. These programs have remained strong throughout the pandemic, with virtual lessons, streamed performances, and more.

"Education is central to A Noise Within's mission, values, and philosophy;" said Co-Producing Artistic Directors Julia Rodriguez-Elliott (she/her) and Geoff Elliott (he/him), "It has been since we started the company three decades ago. We are extraordinarily grateful to the 180 incredible supporters who joined us at our gala to celebrate and raise funds for our Education Program, and we are so thrilled to announce this remarkable endowment gift from the Steinmetz Foundation. Jeanie & Terry Kay and the Steinmetz Foundation have been champions of our Education Program for years and years; it is only fitting that their generosity and leadership are now forging a path that others will find so inspirational!"

ANW's annual gala also serves to recognize members of the community who have made a lasting impact on ANW and its Education Program. This year, the Community Matters Award was presented to Capital Group, while the Chuck and Bette Redmond Legacy Award was presented to Deborah Strang.

Community Matters Award - Capital Group

A Noise Within is thrilled to honor our friends and partners from Capital Group at this year's Gala. For many years, Capital Group associates have acted as leaders and philanthropists throughout Los Angeles, including several who have personally served on ANW's Board of Directors. We are so grateful for their incredible support of our Education Program. A Noise Within would like to recognize the following Capital Group Associates who, over time, have made significant contributions to ANW:

Chris Burt

Paul Haaga

Denise Jay

Elyse Klein

Joseph Lumarda

Terri Murray

Robert Ronus

Eugene Stein

Vickie Taylor

James Terrile

Chuck and Bette Redmond Legacy Award - Deborah Strang

Named after A Noise Within's first and most ardent champions, the Chuck and Bette Redmond Legacy Award recognizes the extraordinary generosity of a supporter that continues to impact A Noise Within. Since 1991, Deborah Strang has exemplified what it means to be a Resident Artist at A Noise Within. She has done this not only through her spectacular artistry, but through her commitment to both education and community: teaching classes and workshops through our Education Program, mentoring early career artists, leading audience enrichment activities, and - of course - managing our box office and patron services. This award recognizes all that Deb has done for ANW over the past three decades. Her contributions on and off the stage have been instrumental in making our theatre a home, providing incredible experiences over the years for hundreds of thousands of students and community members.