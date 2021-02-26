A Noise Within Announces All-Digital Spring 2021 Season

A Noise Within (ANW), California's acclaimed classic repertory theatre company, announces it will create high-quality films of two stage productions this spring: Lisa Peterson and Denis O'Hare's modern-day retelling of Homer's epic poem An Iliad, directed by Julia Rodriguez-Elliott, and Alice in Wonderland-remounting the beloved production from Spring 2020-written by Eva Le Gallienne and Florida Friebus and directed by Stephanie Shroyer.

An Iliad will be available from April 22 - May 16 with a special opening night Zoom afterparty with the artists for people who purchase April 22 tickets, and Alice in Wonderland will be available from May 27 - June 20 with a special opening night Zoom afterparty with the artists for people who purchase May 27 tickets. Links to purchase the streams will be available on the company's website and will air on Fridays at 7pm, Saturdays at 6pm and 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm.



From the comfort and safety of home, audiences can enjoy the same artistry and production elements from our live performances-including lighting, sound, and costumes. With her award-winning filmmaking experience, Andressa Cordeiro joins An Iliad as the Director of Photography to ensure a visually compelling take on the modern adaptation of a classic story.

ANW powerhouses Deborah Strang and Geoff Elliott alternate performances as the Poet in An Iliad, reliving and recounting bloodshed through hundreds and thousands of years. The lone witness of an ancient and ravaged Trojan battlefield, the Poet weaves a tale of tragedy and triumph, with an enduring love for every victim of war. The Poet, an eternal being tasked with a passionate examination of deadly conflict, grapples with grief and dualities of victory and loss, power and fragility, heroism and hubris in an unforgettable modern take on Homer's classic.

"As a one-person show, An Iliad delves into the primal nature of storytelling in a well-crafted and prescient tale of war," said Co-Producing Artistic Directors Geoff Elliott and Julia Rodriguez-Elliott . "The play pinpoints humanity's rage and how our addiction to it has fueled our conflicts since the beginning of history. By the end of the performance, you ask yourself how complicit you are in the endless cycles of wrath and warfare."

Strang and Elliott will not be the only familiar faces returning to the theatre's stage. The stellar cast from the Spring 2020 production of Alice in Wonderland returns to delight audiences who missed Carroll's classic in its short run and reenchant those who are excited to see it again.

Crash through the looking-glass with Alice on her zany adventure to an upside-down magical dreamland where imagination defies reality and madness makes logic. Weaving a whimsical poem of hilarious and colorful eccentrics, Lewis Carroll 's fractured fairy tale creates a prism through which we can again experience the mystery and effervescent wonder of growing up.

"Only a handful of our patrons had the chance to see the delightful and moving production of Alice in Wonderland," said Elliott and Rodriguez-Elliott. "A world turned upside down and inside out, but in this case filled with brilliant language, unforgettable characters, and a lasting wisdom, seems especially timely."

As A Noise Within prepares the facility to film for the Spring 2021 productions, the wellness of the staff, crew, and artists continues to be a top priority. For months, the theatre has developed extensive plans to keep everyone safe before and during filming. These procedures include but are not limited to: staff and crew certifying as COVID compliance officers, initiating a deep clean of our HVAC system for optimal turnover of fresh air, routinely disinfecting high-touched areas, daily symptom screenings, testing members multiple times a week, providing PPE, and following social distancing guidelines (including for actors).

"We are engaging in ongoing conversations with crew, staff, and artists to ensure that we hear all voices and make everyone feel as safe as possible," said Managing Director Michael Bateman . "We are also looking farther into the future to make the facility as safe as possible for our audiences when we invite everyone for live performances once again."