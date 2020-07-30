A Noise Within Adds Two New Resident Artists

The acclaimed classic repertory theatre company, A Noise Within (ANW), has welcomed two new actors Veralyn Jones and Trisha Miller into their Resident Artist company. The Resident Artists are a core group of 22 seasoned actors and creative theatrical professionals, central to A Noise Within's mission of delivering classic theatre with modern magic.



"We are excited to bring in Veralyn Jones and Trisha Miller as Resident Artists," said ANW Producing Artistic Directors Geoff Elliott and Julia Rodriguez-Elliott. "Their talent and brilliance have made them artistic powerhouses in our theatre and in our community. We can't wait for their work to shine on our stage again."



Recently at A Noise Within, Jones played Aunt Ester Tyler in Gem of the Ocean, Hera in Argonautika, and Dr. Jadine in The Madwoman of Chaillot. She graduated from Brooklyn College with a Bachelor of Science in Dance. She is an Artistic Associate at Lower Depth Theatre and a member of Antaeus Theatre Company, while having also shared her artistry at several other theatres, including South Coast Repertory, Denver Center, and Los Angeles Women's Shakespeare Company. She has won several LA Weekly awards for her performances. She has also made multiple film and television appearances.



"I remember feeling totally awestruck after seeing my first Broadway show at the age of 14," said Jones. "I didn't know at that time that I wanted to be an actor, but I believe it was what set me on the course. There was a definite fascination I had with the craft, the acting, sets, lighting, costumes, all of it. Becoming a Resident Artist at ANW means that I now have an artistic home."



At A Noise Within, Miller has played Hermione in The Winter's Tale, the Ghost of Christmas Past in A Christmas Carol, and Athena in Argonautika. She received an MFA in Acting from Wayne State University's Hilberry Rep. She was an Artistic Associate at Trinity Shakespeare Festival and Kentucky Repertory and has worked with several prominent theatres across the country. Miller has also appeared in film, television, and videogames.



"A Noise Within has become my artistic home for the past few seasons, and it's a great honor to join such an esteemed company in a more permanent way," said Miller. "For me, bliss is collaborating on great material with artists I trust and respect and with whom I've developed a kind of artistic shorthand. Julia's and Geoff's huge hearts and caring-but-critical eyes have made it possible for me to do work I'm extremely proud of. I anticipate contributing and connecting to ANW's community in meaningful ways in the years ahead. And I know I am not alone when I say I can't wait to get back to work."



ANW's Resident Artist company currently consists of sixteen actors, five designers, and a stage manager. Before becoming a Resident Artist at A Noise Within, an artist has to have worked at the company for several productions-enough that they already feel part of the family. The last new Resident Artist joined the company in the summer of 2019: Stage Manager Sam Sintef, who began as a production management intern at ANW in 2013.



A Noise Within also mourns the loss of Resident Artist and cherished friend William Dennis Hunt, who passed away in June this year. He was a part of the ANW family, and he shared his artistry for 20 years in a myriad of plays, including Desire Under the Elms, What the Butler Saw, Cymbeline, and A Christmas Carol.



"Our RAs provide ANW with a familial grounding and mutual trust that springboards creative fearlessness," said Elliott and Rodriguez-Elliott. "The Resident Artists have a strong bond amongst each other, and they have a bond with our audience. We look forward to expanding and deepening that connection for artists and audiences."



Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You