A Noise Within Adds Three Members to its Board of Directors

A Noise Within, a leading regional producer of classical theater based in Pasadena, has added Julie Fox Blackshaw, Rick Madden and Leilani Jones Wilmore to its Board of Directors.

A longtime subscriber and supporter of A Noise Within, Blackshaw is a recently retired judge of the Superior Court of Los Angeles County. She earned her B.A. from Stanford University and her J.D. from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law.

Madden, who resides in Pasadena, is a retired partner of Kirkland & Ellis LLP, where he focused on mergers and acquisitions, out-of-court restructurings and securities offerings. He has been recognized in “Chambers USA: America's Leading Lawyers for Business in the area of Corporate/Private Equity”; included in the U.S. News and World Report “Best Lawyers in the field of Mergers and Acquisitions Law from 2016–2022”; and has been listed for his transactional work in Law360's list of "Private Equity MVPs.” A Noise Within’s production of A Christmas Carol is an annual holiday tradition for his family; they have attended every year for as long as the company has been in Pasadena.

An actor and voice teacher who lives in neighboring San Marino, Wilmore discovered A Noise Within when she accompanied her child to a student matinee. She has been attending performances regularly ever since, is a major donor to the company, and is a student matinee sponsor for the upcoming production of Jane Eyre.

A Noise Within’s award-winning resident company is committed to representing the entire community at their state-of-the-art, 324-seat performance space. In addition to producing world-class performances of classic theater, the organization runs robust education programs with the goal of inspiring diverse audiences of all ages. ANW believes in working hard on its anti-racist practice across the whole organization. By interpreting its mission to fully engage audiences through community and artist-centered work in multiple creative disciplines, ANW is striving to be a theater that better serves its entire community.

