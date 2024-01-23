A MILE IN MY SHOES Comes to the Whitefire Theatre

The performance is set for Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 8:00 p.m.

By: Jan. 23, 2024

A Mile in My Shoes is written and performed by Kathryn Taylor Smith, directed by Zadiia Ife, and presented by Taysmith Productions. The SoloFest 2024 selection comes to Whitefire Theatre, 13500 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks, CA 91423. The performance is set for Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 8:00 p.m.

ADMISSION: $25.

ONLINE TICKETING: Click Here

ESTIMATED RUNNING TIME: 90 minutes.

CONSUMER ADVISORY: Suggested for ages 16 to Adult.

Ester is a homeless woman with an impressive collection of shoes. She is a self-described "shoe whisperer." Every shoe tells a story. Over the course of ninety minutes, she (and we) will encounter eighteen of her neighbors and others across Los Angeles, among them a transgender teen, a young mom, a mentally ill substance abuser, a high school valedictorian, a police officer, concerned citizens at a city council meeting, and more.

A Mile in My Shoes is a mix of drama, comedy, poetry, and consciousness-raising theatre. Creator-writer-performer Kathryn Taylor Smith portrays 19 characters inspired by research and personal interviews with past and present members of the homeless community as well as those who advocate for them. The socially conscious and socially relevant piece speaks to the audience from a raw, uncensored, unapologetic perspective.

Kathryn Taylor Smith is the recipient of an M.S. in Clinical Psychology, which informed her research into the lives of the homeless when constructing this piece. Her previous stage appearances include roles in For Colored Girls and Jesus Hopped the A Train. A frequent presence on television, her credits include roles on Fuller House, Shameless, Better Things, The Rookie, Criminal Minds, Grey's Anatomy, Black-ish, and more. She has also appeared in a number of independent films.

Zadia Ife directs. The recipient of degrees from Rutgers, Cornell and Temple University, her numerous directing credits include Southern Girls, Unsung Sheroes, Three Times a Lady, A Mile in My Shoes, Detours, The Neighborhood Barbershop (starring Oscar winner Mo'Nique), the national tours of Love Jones the Musical and Thugs and the Women Who Love 'Em, and so much more. She is also a producer, writer and educator.

A Mile in My Shoes was first produced in 2018. It has received awards from the United Solo Festival, the Atlanta Black Theatre Festival, and the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

"Kathryn Taylor Smith has accomplished something remarkable with her one woman show A Mile In My Shoes. She has managed to present a show about one of the most pressing issues of our time, homelessness; and she has done so with intelligence, compassion, humor, pathos and insight but most of all with humanity."---Ernest Kearney, The Tvolution

"Highly Recommended! Kathryn Taylor Smith had something important to say and you should listen. Closely." - Tracey Paleo, Gia On The Move

"Fantastic piece of theatre. Suffice to say it got under my skin and into my heart. "---David MacDowell Blue, Night-Tinted Glasses

Assistant stage manager: Janelle McKinney

In keeping with the themes of the show, audience members are encouraged to make voluntary donations of new or gently used shoes (adult and children) and/or toiletry items (soap, lotion, shampoo, conditioner, razor, shaving cream, sanitary napkins, toothbrush, mouthwash) to be donated to My Friends House (www.myfriendshousela.org)




