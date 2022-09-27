A FEW GOOD MEN to be Presented at La Mirada Theatre in October

La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts and McCoy Rigby Entertainment will present the second show of their 2022-2023 season, the rarely produced and widely acclaimed military masterpiece A FEW GOOD MEN, written by Aaron Sorkin and directed by Casey Stangl.

A FEW GOOD MEN will preview on Friday, October 28 at 8 pm & Saturday, October 29 at 2 pm (with a press opening on Saturday, October 29 at 8 pm) and will run through Sunday, November 20, 2022 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

From Academy-Award winning writer and renowned playwright Aaron Sorkin ("The West Wing" and To Kill A Mockingbird), this Broadway hit (which was became a smash-hit film starring Jack Nicholson and Tom Cruise) sizzles on stage. In this courtroom drama about two Marines on trial for complicity in the death of a fellow Marine at Guantanamo Bay, a Navy lawyer - who's more interested in softball games than the case -- expects a plea bargain and a cover-up of what really happened. Prodded by a determined female member of his defense team, he eventually makes a valiant effort to defend his clients and, in so doing, puts the military mentality and the Marine code of honor on trial. Recommended for mature audiences.

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM

CASEY STANGL (Director) is thrilled to return to La Mirada after directing the hit comedy Arsenic and Old Lacein 2020. Casey was named 2019 "Director of the Year" by StageScene Los Angeles. Her work has been seen at theaters across the country including South Coast Repertory, American Conservatory Theater, The Guthrie Theater, Arizona Theater Company, La Jolla Playhouse, Everyman Theater, Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Jungle Theater, Woolly Mammoth Theatre, Portland Stage, and Cleveland Playhouse. Casey is Associate Artistic Director for Ojai Playwrights Conference and she has developed new plays at the Eugene O'Neill National Playwrights Conference, Humana Festival, Pacific Playwrights Festival, PlayPenn, and Berkeley Rep's GroundFloor. Casey proudly serves on the Executive Board of SDC, the national labor union for stage directors and choreographers.

AARON SORKIN (Playwright). Broadway and Off-Broadway: To Kill A Mockingbird, A Few Good Men (Broadway debut; John Gassner Award for Outstanding New American Playwright), Making Movies, The Farnsworth Invention. Film: Being The Ricardos (director and writer), Molly's Game (director and writer; Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, BAFTA, and Writers Guild Award nominations for Best Screenplay), Steve Jobs (Golden Globe Award for Best Screenplay), Moneyball (Academy, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and Writers Guild nominations for Best Screenplay), The Social Network (Academy Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and Writers Guild for Best Screenplay), Charlie Wilson's War (Golden Globe nomination for Best Screenplay), The American President (Golden Globe nomination for Best Screenplay), Malice, A Few Good Men (Golden Globe nomination for Best Screenplay). Television: writer and producer of "The Newsroom," "The West Wing" (Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series for four consecutive seasons, Golden Globe, Humanities Prize), "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip," and "Sports Night" (Television Critics' Award for Best Comedy, Humanities Prize).

The Design Team for A FEW GOOD MEN is as follows: Scenic Design by John Iacovelli; Lighting Design by Karyn Lawrence; Sound Design by Cricket S. Myers; Costume Design by Shon LeBlanc; Costume Coordinator, Adam Ramirez; Hair/Wig Design by Kaitlin McCoy Yagen; Properties Coordinator, Kevin Williams; Fight Coordinator, Michael Polak. The Casting Director is Julia Flores. The Production Stage Manager is John W. Calder, III.

The cast for A FEW GOOD MEN will be announced shortly.

A FEW GOOD MEN is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com.

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING

A FEW GOOD MEN will preview on Friday, October 28 at 8 pm & Saturday, October 29 at 2 pm (with a press opening on Saturday, October 29 at 8 pm) and will run through Sunday, November 20, 2022 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

Performances are Thursdays at 7:30 pm; Fridays at 8 pm; Saturdays at 2 pm & 8 pm and Sundays at 1:30 pm & 6:30 pm. There is no performance on Sunday, October 30 at 6:30 pm.

There will be an Open-Captioned performance on Saturday, November 12 at 2 pm. Talkbacks with the cast and creative team will be on Thursday, November 3 at 7:30 pm and Thursday, November 17 at 7:30 pm.

Tickets range from $19 - $85 (prices subject to change) and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre's website, www.lamiradatheatre.com, or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Group and military discounts are available. $14 Student Tickets are available. Children under 3 will not be admitted into the theatre.

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue, where the 91 and 5 freeways meet. Parking is free.

The Tony-nominated LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS has been hailed by the Los Angeles Times as "one of the best Broadway-style houses in Southern California." This beautiful state-of-the-art theatre has been presenting quality productions since 1977. The theatre has produced several national tours and is the recipient of numerous accolades, including Tony, Emmy, and Ovation Award nominations and the L.A. Stage Alliance OVATION AWARD for "Best Season of the Year." The theatre is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, California, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue. Parking is theatre-adjacent and free. For further information call (562) 944-9801 or visit www.LaMiradaTheatre.com.

Celebrating its 29th Anniversary season at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT (MRE), is one of the world's premier theatrical production companies and continues to be grateful to share a wildly successful collaboration with the City of La Mirada. Headed by Executive Producers Tom McCoy and Cathy Rigby, MRE has produced over one hundred musicals, plays, and concerts featuring some of the biggest stars in the industry today and garnering many Emmy Awards, Tony nominations, and LA Ovation Awards.

In addition, MRE has launched several Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated Broadway, international, and national touring productions including: ASIA- Dreamgirls (Japan), Miss Saigon (China), Peter Pan (China), SAUDI ARABIA - Peter Pan (this was the first Broadway Musical to ever play in Saudi Arabia), USA- Seussical the Musical, and Annie Get Your Gun, starring Cathy Rigby; Jesus Christ Superstar starring Carl Anderson and Sebastian Bach, Camelot starring Michael York and Lou Diamond Phillips, Happy Days written by Gary Marshall and Paul Williams BROADWAY - ‪Frank Wildhorn's Jekyll and Hyde starring Grammy Award nominee Deborah Cox and American Idol and Tony Award nominee ‪Constantine Maroulis, and The Little Mermaid, the Musical. Peter Pan starring Cathy Rigby has made four stops on Broadway and received four Tony Award nominations including Best Revival of a Musical and Best Actress in a Musical. The A&E TV network premiere of "Peter Pan"received one Emmy Award and four Emmy Award nominations. La Mirada Theatre productions of A Night with Janis Joplin starring Mary Bridget Davies and Peter Pan starring Cathy Rigby are now streaming on Broadway HD.