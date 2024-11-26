A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to Long Beach Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Each year since 2012, the Long Beach Playhouse mounted a production of Charles Dickens’ classic story, A Christmas Carol. Attending the production has become a part of many families’ holiday tradition and that their hearts are warmed by this beloved story of a man transformed from a selfish curmudgeon to a kind-hearted benefactor.

“While we stay true to the story, we choose different directors each year and encourage them to bring their own creativity and vision to the production,” said Sean Gray, Playhouse Producing Artistic Director.

Gray continued, “This year I asked Joy Arzaga to direct the show. I liked her ideas and sensibilities about the similarities between class divides in Victorian England and Charles Dickens’ concern about the harsh conditions imposed on the poor in that era. Joy talked about the social inequality of the time and the ways that remains relevant today. We both felt the message of hope in challenging times was an important theme”

“I don’t want to give anything away, “said Playhouse Executive Director Madison Mooney. “But there is a Santa Claus suit currently under construction in Christina Bayer’s costume shop upstairs. And I’ve heard there may be a scene set in New York City.

“Holiday traditions and celebrations take many forms in a city as diverse as Long Beach, it takes creativity and fresh ideas to do the same show 13 times without becoming predictable. This year’s show is going to be wonderful start to finish!”

The 12-member cast is a mix of actors who are making debuts and who are returning to the Playhouse. Those making their debuts are Alexandra Rae, Trina Estanislao, Samantha Hardy, Kaylie Jackel, Carissa Klaus, and Ava Rae. Returning to the Playhouse are Scott Ruiz, Mark Carlin, Tod Walker, Benjamin Rasmussen, and Alan Bornemann.

“A Christmas Carol was published 181 years ago and is still bringing joy and inspiration to audiences,” said Mooney. “Come and see the show. We promise you’ll be glad you did!”

The show opens December 7 and runs through December 22, with performances on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, at 8 pm and Sundays at 2pm.

