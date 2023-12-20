Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

57 GHOSTS Conjures A Theatrical Séance Experience Aboard The Queen Mary In Long Beach

Witness and participate in a supernatural séance with Michael Rangel and come face-to-face with the spirited passed of The Queen Mary.

By: Dec. 20, 2023

Returning after a three-year closure due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, The Queen Mary's very own resident Master Magician and Apparitionist Aiden Sinclair has announced the debut of his teams latest presentation of paranormal illusions aboard the historic ocean liner called “57 Ghosts.”

Witness and participate in a supernatural séance with Michael Rangel and come face-to-face with the spirited passed of The Queen Mary. Tickets are available for select nights at 57Ghosts.com.

Since The Queen Mary's grand reopening on June 8th, 2023, reports of heightened paranormal activity have surged, particularly where the original third class dining hall was located. “We've observed a notable uptick in paranormal phenomena over the last few months. I've hosted shows onboard the Queen Mary since my residency started in 2018, and there are definitely more unexplained happenings and mysterious occurrences," shared Aiden Sinclair, acclaimed Apparitionist and Master Magician behind “57 Ghosts”. 

Set in the fully renovated and restored chamber located within The Remains of the third-class dining hall, “57 Ghosts” transports guests from the present day to a place outside of time. Attendees will be captivated with unforgettable encounters by the spirits of the past while guided by experienced apparitionist Michael Rangel. The immersive 90-minute show highlights the fifty-seven lives that were lost aboard The Queen Mary and explores the legends of the hauntings that followed.  

Sinlcair adds, “The Queen Mary saw 1,001 transatlantic crossings, she saw 8 years serving in WWII, and 57 recorded deaths. By opening the door to the past, you are never quite sure what will happen. We're excited to welcome guests aboard the ship to learn the stories of those who never left.”

Voyage to the otherside with apparitionist Michael Rangel of “57 Ghosts” on select nights Friday - Sunday, starting at 8:00 pm. Tickets are $100 per person. Seating is reserved and extremely limited. Attendance is not recommended for those who are recently bereaved or under the age of 16 years old. 

 

For a complete schedule, please visit Click Here.


