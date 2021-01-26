Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

31st Annual LA Stage Alliance Ovation Awards Nominations To Be Announced This Thursday

The nominations will be announced digitally on Thursday, January 28, at 12pm PST.

Jan. 26, 2021  

31st Annual LA Stage Alliance Ovation Awards Nominations To Be Announced This Thursday

Nominations for the 31st Annual LA Stage Alliance Ovation Awards will be announced digitally on Thursday, January 28, at 12pm PST, on www.OvationAwards.com.

Said LA Stage Alliance President Marco Gomez, "Throughout these challenging times, LA Stage Alliance (LASA) has continued to work with the LA theatre community, industry stakeholders, local, state, and federal agencies to support and sustain the cultural arts. As new forms of theatre emerge, LASA passionately believes the hard work of its members and their productions presented during the abbreviated 2019-2020 season should be acknowledged. We will bring the community together in a virtual setting for the annual awards event so everyone can recognize and cheer for the nominees and winners from the safety of their homes."

The Ovation Awards are the only peer-judged theatre awards in Los Angeles. Voters are LA theatre professionals chosen each year by the Ovations Rules Committee, through a rigorous application process.

The 31st Annual Ovation Awards virtual ceremony will take place in mid-March. The date and time will be announced shortly.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Stage Manager Mug
Stage Manager Unisex Jacket
Break A Leg Mug


Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories   Shows
Theatre 40 Presents MAJOR REWRITE Photo

Theatre 40 Presents MAJOR REWRITE

Dance Camera West Announces Its 2021 Festival Winners Photo

Dance Camera West Announces Its 2021 Festival Winners

Celebrate Black History Month With Musical Theatre West Photo

Celebrate Black History Month With Musical Theatre West

LA Opera Welcomes Tenor Russell Thomas as Artist in Residence Photo

LA Opera Welcomes Tenor Russell Thomas as Artist in Residence


More Hot Stories For You

  • Anna Rakitina Makes her BSO Conducting Debut with BSO NOW Stream of Prokofiev, Arvo Pärt, and Stravinsky
  • VOICExperience Unveils Milnes VOICE Award Recipient and Announces Virtual Fundraising Gala
  • Jupiter String Quartet Announces Four-Part Digital Concert Series REFLECTION AND RENEWAL
  • Oakland University's INSPIRE THE CHOIR to Feature Eric Whitacre and Stacey Gibbs