31st Annual LA Stage Alliance Ovation Awards Nominations To Be Announced This Thursday

Nominations for the 31st Annual LA Stage Alliance Ovation Awards will be announced digitally on Thursday, January 28, at 12pm PST, on www.OvationAwards.com.

Said LA Stage Alliance President Marco Gomez , "Throughout these challenging times, LA Stage Alliance (LASA) has continued to work with the LA theatre community, industry stakeholders, local, state, and federal agencies to support and sustain the cultural arts. As new forms of theatre emerge, LASA passionately believes the hard work of its members and their productions presented during the abbreviated 2019-2020 season should be acknowledged. We will bring the community together in a virtual setting for the annual awards event so everyone can recognize and cheer for the nominees and winners from the safety of their homes."

The Ovation Awards are the only peer-judged theatre awards in Los Angeles. Voters are LA theatre professionals chosen each year by the Ovations Rules Committee, through a rigorous application process.

The 31st Annual Ovation Awards virtual ceremony will take place in mid-March. The date and time will be announced shortly.