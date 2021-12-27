20 YEARS LEFT Comes to Highland Park Ebell Club in February 2022

The significance of the title of this new show, 20 Years Left, resides in the fact that the artists involved are mature, seasoned performance poets of a certain age who reckon that they have...20 years left! Twenty years left of living, loving and making art. These are people who have accumulated their own individual histories, who still have goals and desires as they embark on their next, and perhaps final, chapters. They're still here, will remain here (for another 20 years, at least) and still have a lot to say.

The poets are established members of Los Angeles' poetry community, and include Bill Ratner (multi-winner at Moth), Julio Rodriguez (The Conga Poet), Aleka Corwin (poet, journalist, artist, mask and puppet maker, set decorator for film and theatre),, Lee Boek (Artistic Director of Public Works Improvisational Theatre Company), Jim Bolt (poetry slam winner) and Linda Kaye (poet and producer, featured in The LA Artnews, who also hosts a monthly column, Poets' Place).

The program is produced and directed by Linda Kaye Poetry, which has produced many poetry events in the NELA (North-East Los Angeles) area.

Musical direction is by multi-instrumentalist Dan Weinstein. He's played with the greats (Ray Charles, The Jacksons, Aretha Franklin, Al Martino, more) and you've heard him on the soundtracks of some of your favorite movies.

The poets who perceive that they have 20 Years Left are not wasting the time that they have remaining. They will be on stage performing for you. Don't miss them.

Tickets to this event will be available at Eventbrite.com. For those still averse to attending events at live venues, livestreaming alternatives will be available on YouTube and Facebook.

WHAT: 20 Years Left. A new show of performance poetry, with music.

WHO: Produced and directed by Linda Kaye Poetry. Musical director: Dan Weinstein.

WHERE: Highland Park Historic Ebell Club, 131 South Avenue 57, Los Angeles, CA 90042.

WHEN: Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 2:00 and 7:00 p.m.

ADMISSION: $15.

RESERVATIONS- For the 2:00 p.m. performance:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/20-years-left-tickets-232368539557

For the 7:00 p.m. performance:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/20-years-left-tickets-232385941607