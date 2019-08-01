William Shakespeare's Macbeth gets a daring new production in Downtown LA's arts district thanks to 134 West. Directed by Alyssa Escalante, this Macbeth, set in a near future desert landscape, will have a limited engagement at Art Share L.A. from Thursday, August 15 through Saturday, September 7, 2019.

Produced by Susan Lambert Hatem, Macbeth persists as one of Shakespeare's most popular and most produced plays because of its deeply human themes. And yet, there remains so much to be discovered in its haunting poetry. The 134 West team will transform Art Share LA.'s space, known for its many artistic and creative events, for Macbeth, which has the distinction of being the first play to have a full run in the space. For information and tickets, please visit http://macbethla.com.

"This production offers an alternate perspective of ambition, specifically through the lens of youth," says director Escalante. "This Macbeth is a cautionary coming of age story about the decisions we face in pursuit of our goals and the futileness of satisfaction."

134 West will mount twelve Macbeth performances over the four-week run, every Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8:00pm. Tickets cost $20 for general admission and $40 for limited VIP premium seats. Suggested age limit is equivalent to a PG-13 rating due to violence, mental health issues and suicide. Opening night will take place on Saturday, August 17 with two preview performances leading up to it. The first preview, on Thursday, August 15, will be a Pay What You Can (PWYC) Night. Patrons may pay any amount at the door or secure online tickets that start at $5.00.

Tickets for the second preview performance on Friday, August 16 cost $15 or $40. During the third weekend of the run, there will be a Talkback with Cast & Creatives on Thursday, August 29. Art Share L.A. is located at 801 E. 4th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90013. For more information on the venue, please call 213-687-4278 or visit https://artsharela.org.





