13 THE MUSICAL Opens Next Month at Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center

Panic Productions, Born to Perform Studio and BarCinBoo Productions are teaming up to bring Ventura County a NEW Teen Summer Musical experience! 13 is a hilarious, coming-of-age musical about discovering that "cool" is sometimes where we least expect it. With an unforgettable rock score from Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown, and book by Dan Elish and Robert Horn, 13 is a musical about fitting in - and standing out! Directed by Barry Pearl (his 3rd time directing 13 on the West Coast), with music director, Lloyd Cooper and choreographer, Michelle Elkin. Three giants in the theatre industry. The talented young cast are also truly remarkable. The show will run September 2nd - 18th, 2022, (13 Performances) at Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center.

Tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2190725®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fsimivalleyculturalartscenter.thundertix.com%2Fevents%2F200547?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Twelve-year-old New Yorker Evan Goldman is soon to have his Bar Mitzvah. He wants his party to be amazing, but that might not happen because his parents are splitting up as his father starts to fall in love with a stewardess, causing his mother to file a divorce. Just as Evan thinks that maybe things will be fine, his mother calls to tell him they are moving to Appleton, Indiana. Once there, Evan finds a friend in his neighbor, Patrice, who develops a crush on Evan while telling him about Appleton, Indiana. As his 13th birthday nears, he must master the complex social circles of his new school and win friends by turning his Bar Mitzvah into the coolest party ever. Geek. Poser. Jock. Beauty Queen. Wannabe. These are the labels that can last a lifetime.

THE CAST: Alexa Margolis as Ryder, Anna Cardino as Charlotte, Calista Loter as Lucy/Cindy, Callula Sawyer as Kristina/Dance Captain, Cecilia Diamond as Rosie, Emerson Julian as Kendra/Sarah, Ethan Daugherty as Evan, Harrington Gwin as Ben, Jake McDermotte as Malcolm, Kirsten Adler as Molly, Lucas Panczel as Brett, Lucy Bollier as Cassie, Maddie Ragsdale as Lucy/Cindy, Marissa Margolis as Patrice/Gracie, Mia Akima Brown as Patrice/Gracie, Peter Umipig as Archie, Oliver Stellan as Eddie, Olivia Zenetzis as Kendra/Sarah, Sophie Grey as Rosie and Westin Walker Pardee as Richie.

PRODUCTION TEAM

Directed by Barry Pearl

Musical Direction by Lloyd Cooper

Choreographed by. Michelle Elkin

Set Design by Rei Yamamototar

Lighting Design by Ian Kelley

Stage Managed by Megan Brister

Musicians Include: Steve Clift (Bass), Jeff Gibson (2nd Keyboard), Satoshi Kirisawa (Percussion), and Ryan Detlefsen (Guitar)

Graphic Design by Paige Loter (also Scenic Design Assistant)

Publicity by Sandra Kuker PR

Produced by Panic! Productions, Born To Perform Studio and BarCinBoo Productions

PERFORMANCES / TICKETS:

13 The Musical will run September 2nd - 18th, 2022. Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, located at 3050 E Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, CA 93065. Performances are Thursday & Friday 8:00pm, Saturday 2:00pm & 8:00pm and Sunday 2pm & 8pm.

Tickets are $28 for Adults, $24 for Students & Seniors, and $20 for Children 12 & under.

To purchase tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2190725®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fsimivalleyculturalartscenter.thundertix.com%2Fevents%2F200547?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

For general information on the show, go to: http://www.panicproductions.org