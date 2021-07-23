WITCHES AND DIVAS! Makes Engeman Theater Premiere

Performer and creator Christina Pecce teams up with music director/pianist Matthew Stephens, bassist Sean Murphy, and drummer/percussionist Kevin McNaughton to celebrate WITCHES AND DIVAS! at The John W. Engeman Theater.

Songs from your favorite standards, musicals, and operas are given a fresh spin to keep you enchanted and bewildered.

This is a night of cross-over comedy you do NOT want to miss. Celebrate iconic roles, both onstage and off, but beware...this program is sure to put a spell on you!

Tickets can be purchased at www.engemantheater.com.