Photos: ON YOUR FEET Opens at The Argyle Theatre

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The Argyle Theatre opened ON YOUR FEET! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan, written by Alexander Dinelaris (Book) and Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan (Music & Lyrics), is the exhilarating, music-filled true story of two artists who believed in their talent, their music and—above all—each other. Check out the photos below!

The Argyle production will be directed and choreographed by Vincent Ortega, with Emily Esposito serving as Assistant Director and Bryan Menjivar as Assistant Choreographer. Performances will run through October 25th.

Leading the company are Kristen Tarragó (National Tour: On Your Feet!) as Gloria Estefan and Max Cervantes (National Tour: Chicago) as Emilio Estefan. They are joined by Megan Elyse Fulmer (Regional: Take the Lead, Paper Mill Playhouse) as Gloria Fajardo, Diana Yanez (Off-Broadway: Latina Christmas Special), Rudy Martinez (Regional: In the Heights, Signature Theatre) as Jose Fajardo, Isa Peña (TV: “American Idol”) as Rebecca, Noah Marcus (Off-Broadway: The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show) as Phil, Jackie Andrea (Regional: Mary Poppins, John W. Engeman Theater) as Little Gloria, with Kawan Llanes and Luciano Miguel Guerrero sharing the roles of Nayib/Young Emilio, with Manuela “Mango” Agudelo (New York: Fall for Dance, New York City Center), Juliana Andrea Betancur (Regional: In the Heights, The Gateway Playhouse), Rodrigo Calderon (Off-Broadway/NYC: Hasta que rompa el hueso, Repertorio Español), Felipe Cristancho-Rodriguez (National Tour: Kinky Boots), Angelina DiDea (Regional: West Side Story, The Gateway), Jorge Echeverria (Opera: Aida, Metropolitan Opera), Corinne Ferrer (Regional: How to Dance in Ohio, Syracuse Stage), Mallorie Mendoza (Regional: Kinky Boots, Bucks County Playhouse), Bryan Ernesto Menjivar (Regional: On Your Feet! En Español). Jon Rodéz (Regional: In the Heights, Broadway Music Circus), Lena Rodriguez (New York: Favaloro: A Heart in Pieces, Teatro LATEA), Oscar Antonio Rodriguez (Film: West Side Story).

Tickets for ON YOUR FEET! Range from $70-$95 and may be purchased online at ArgyleTheatre.com or by calling the Box Office (631) 230-3500.

Performance Schedule: Wednesday & Thursday at 7 PM; Friday & Saturday at 7:30 PM; Saturday matinees at 2:30 PM; Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM. Select Wednesday matinees at 2 PM (Sept. 30th & Oct. 7th).



Evan Pappas (Artistic Director), Marty Rubin (General Manager), Mark Perlman (Managing Partner)



Kristen Tarrago



Max Cervantes and Kristen Tarrago



Jackie Andrea



Luciano Miguel Guerrero



Kawan Llanes



Vincent Ortega and Emily Espisito (Assistant Director)



Noah Marcus



Luciano Miguel Guerrero



Kawan Llanes and Luciano Miguel Guerrero



Musical Directors- Analise Levesque and Jonathan Brenner



Analise Levesque



Marty Rubin, Evan Pappas and Mark Perlman



Jackie Andrea



Kristen Tarrago



Max Cervantes and Kristen Tarrago



Max Cervantes and Kristen Tarrago



Oscar Antonio Rodriguez



Felipe CR



Angelina DiDea



Juliana Andrea Betancur



Mallorie Mendoza



Jon Rodez



Corinne Ferrer



Isa Pena



Rodrigo Calderon



Manuela Mango Agudelo



Lena Rodriguez



The Cast of On Your Feet



Lena Rodriguez, Jon Rodez, Luciano Miguel Guerrero and Kawan Llanes



Jonathan Brenner, Analise Levesque and the On Your Feet band



Katie Chiappone, Callie Hester and Pat Downes



Jinx Kenyon, Amanda Scanze, Sara McAuliffe and Emilia Guzetta



Matthew Walsh, Peter Papangelopoulosm Kimberly S. O'Laughlin and Daniel Flores