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Photos: ON YOUR FEET Opens at The Argyle Theatre

Performances will run through October 25th.

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The Argyle Theatre opened ON YOUR FEET! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan, written by Alexander Dinelaris (Book) and Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan (Music & Lyrics), is the exhilarating, music-filled true story of two artists who believed in their talent, their music and—above all—each other. Check out the photos below!

The Argyle production will be directed and choreographed by Vincent Ortega, with Emily Esposito serving as Assistant Director and Bryan Menjivar as Assistant Choreographer. Performances will run through October 25th.

Leading the company are Kristen Tarragó (National Tour: On Your Feet!) as Gloria Estefan and Max Cervantes (National Tour: Chicago) as Emilio Estefan. They are joined by Megan Elyse Fulmer (Regional: Take the Lead, Paper Mill Playhouse)  as Gloria Fajardo, Diana Yanez (Off-Broadway: Latina Christmas Special), Rudy Martinez (Regional: In the Heights, Signature Theatre)  as Jose Fajardo, Isa Peña (TV: “American Idol”) as Rebecca, Noah Marcus (Off-Broadway: The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show) as Phil, Jackie Andrea (Regional: Mary Poppins, John W. Engeman Theater) as Little Gloria, with Kawan Llanes and Luciano Miguel Guerrero sharing the roles of Nayib/Young Emilio, with Manuela “Mango” Agudelo (New York: Fall for Dance, New York City Center), Juliana Andrea Betancur (Regional: In the Heights, The Gateway Playhouse), Rodrigo Calderon (Off-Broadway/NYC: Hasta que rompa el hueso, Repertorio Español), Felipe Cristancho-Rodriguez (National Tour: Kinky Boots), Angelina DiDea (Regional: West Side Story, The Gateway), Jorge Echeverria (Opera: Aida, Metropolitan Opera), Corinne Ferrer (Regional: How to Dance in Ohio, Syracuse Stage), Mallorie Mendoza (Regional: Kinky Boots, Bucks County Playhouse), Bryan Ernesto Menjivar (Regional: On Your Feet! En Español). Jon Rodéz (Regional: In the Heights, Broadway Music Circus), Lena Rodriguez (New York: Favaloro: A Heart in Pieces, Teatro LATEA), Oscar Antonio Rodriguez (Film: West Side Story).  

Tickets for ON YOUR FEET! Range from $70-$95 and may be purchased online at ArgyleTheatre.com or by calling the Box Office (631) 230-3500.

Performance Schedule: Wednesday & Thursday at 7 PM; Friday & Saturday at 7:30 PM; Saturday matinees at 2:30 PM; Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM. Select Wednesday matinees at 2 PM (Sept. 30th & Oct. 7th).

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Evan Pappas (Artistic Director), Marty Rubin (General Manager), Mark Perlman (Managing Partner)

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Evan Pappas

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Kristen Tarrago

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Max Cervantes and Kristen Tarrago

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Jackie Andrea

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Megan Elyse Fulmer

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Diana Yanez

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Rudy Martinez

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Luciano Miguel Guerrero

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Vincent Ortega (Dirrector/Choreographer)

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Vincent Ortega and Evan Pappas

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Kawan Llanes

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Vincent Ortega and Emily Espisito (Assistant Director)

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Noah Marcus

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Luciano Miguel Guerrero

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Kawan Llanes and Luciano Miguel Guerrero

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Musical Directors- Analise Levesque and Jonathan Brenner

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Analise Levesque

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Jonathan Brenner

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Marty Rubin, Evan Pappas and Mark Perlman

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Jackie Andrea

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Rudy Martinez

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Diana Yanez

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Max Cervantes

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Kristen Tarrago

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Max Cervantes and Kristen Tarrago

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Max Cervantes and Kristen Tarrago

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Bryan Ernesto Menjivar (Associate Choreographer), Vincent Ortega and Emily Espisito

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Oscar Antonio Rodriguez

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Jorge Echeverria

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Felipe CR

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Megan Elyse Fulmer

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Angelina DiDea

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Juliana Andrea Betancur

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Mallorie Mendoza

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Jon Rodez

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Corinne Ferrer

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Isa Pena

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Rodrigo Calderon

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Manuela Mango Agudelo

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Lena Rodriguez

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The Cast of On Your Feet

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Lena Rodriguez, Jon Rodez, Luciano Miguel  Guerrero and Kawan Llanes

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Jonathan Brenner, Analise Levesque and the On Your Feet band

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Rachael Sheffer, John Salutz, Peter Papangelopoulos, Kim O'Loughlin, Callie Hester, Vincent Ortega, Emily Esposito, Abbey Kuhns, Charlie Beck, Gabby Duarte, Analise Levesque, Jonathan Brenner

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Katie Chiappone, Callie Hester and Pat Downes

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Jinx Kenyon, Amanda Scanze, Sara McAuliffe and Emilia Guzetta

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Matthew Walsh, Peter Papangelopoulosm Kimberly S. O'Laughlin and Daniel Flores

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Breena Nachbar and Evan Pappas

More on The Argyle Theatre
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The Argyle Theatre Founding Artistic Director Evan Pappas to Retire; Tommy Ranieri to Take Over
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