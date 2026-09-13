 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport

Performances will run through October 25th.

By:

The John W. Engeman Theater celebrated their opening night of DEAR EVAN HANSEN this weekend. The show is currently in performances through Sunday, October 25, 2026. Check out the photos!

The cast features Joe Serafini as Evan Hansen (Regional: Cape Playhouse, Pittsburgh CLO, University of Michigan, National Symphony; TV/Film: 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,' 'The Disney Family Singalong,' 'Scientastic!'). Maggie Bera as Cynthia Murphy (Engeman: Escape to Margaritaville; Off-Broadway: Powerline Road, The Baker's Wife, Helen on 86th Street; Regional: Ivoryton Playhouse, Fireside Theatre, Theatre Under The Stars, Connecticut Repertory Theatre; TV/Film: 'The Big C'); Christina DeCicco as Heidi Hansen (Engeman: Come From Away, Clue; Broadway: Evita, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Sister Act; National Tour: Wicked; Off-Broadway: Little Fish, The Marvelous Wonderettes, Tartuffe; Regional: Asolo Rep, Hartford Stage, Delaware Theatre Co, Triad Stage; TV/Film: 'FBI,' 'The Blacklist,' 'The Last O.G.,' 'The Other Two'); Ryan M. Hunt as Larry Murphy (Engeman: A Christmas Story, Rock of Ages; National Tour: Ain't Too Proud, Rock of Ages, The Simon & Garfunkel Story, R+H's Cinderella, Mamma Mia!; Regional: Bay Street Theater, The Rev, Tuacahn Amphitheatre; TV/Film: 'Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed,' 'Law & Order: SVU'); ARWEN-VIRA MARSH as Alana Beck (Regional: Marriott Theatre, Wirtz Center, White Plains PAC, Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre, Northwestern University; TV/Film: 'Zero Protocol'); Danny Meglio as Jared Kleinman (Engeman: Mary Poppins; Regional: Commonwealth Shakespeare Co., Weathervane Repertory Theatre, Reagle Music Theatre); JIMMY SCHUMACHER as Connor Murphy (Off-Broadway: 35MM: A Musical Exhibition, Between Gods and Kings, Glory Ride; National Tour: Rosie Revere, A Christmas Carol); AQUILA SOL as Zoe Murphy (National Tour: Suffs; Regional: Encore Theatre, University of Michigan).

The cast also includes ZAC DECKER, CHRIS DONOVAN, LILY GRUBERT, Alex Kidder, and JORDAN RADIS.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN is directed by Scott Weinstein (Engeman: Come From Away; National Tour: Million Dollar Quartet Christmas; Regional: Pittsburgh CLO, Marriott Theatre, Griffin Theatre, Drury Lane Theatre, Theo Ubique, The Rev Theatre, Steppenwolf). The choreographer is Robin Levine (Engeman: Come From Away; Broadway: Mamma Mia!; Regional: Forestburgh Playhouse, The Triad Theatre, Geva Theatre, The Arden Theatre Company, Wofford College, North Carolina Theatre, RWS/Azamara Club Cruises, Rider University, N. Carolina Theatre Conservatory, Mac-Haydn Theatre, Nazareth College, Cortland Repertory Theatre, New World Stages (NYC), The Rev Theatre, A Broken Umbrella Theatre, Ogunquit Playhouse).

Performances run Wednesdays at 7:00pm, Thursdays at 8:00pm, Fridays at 8:00pm, Saturdays at 2:00pm and 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm and 7:00pm. Tickets start at $86 and may be purchased by calling 631-261-2900, online at engemantheater.com, or in person at the Engeman Theater Box Office, 250 Main Street, Northport.

Photos: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport — photo 1 of 33


Joe Serafini

Photos: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport — photo 2 of 33


The Cast of Dear Evsn Hansen

Photos: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport — photo 3 of 33


Arwen-Vira Marsh, Jimmy Schumacher and Danny Meglio

Photos: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport — photo 4 of 33


Aquila Sol

Photos: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport — photo 5 of 33


Aquila Sol and Christina DeCicco

Photos: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport — photo 6 of 33


Joe Serafini

Photos: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport — photo 7 of 33


Aquuila Sol, Joe Serafini, Christina DeCicco and Jimmy Schumacher

Photos: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport — photo 8 of 33


Robin Levine (Choreographer), Scott Weinstein (Director) andd Matthew Stern (Music Director)

Photos: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport — photo 9 of 33


Scott Weinstein

Photos: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport — photo 10 of 33


Matthew Stern

Photos: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport — photo 11 of 33


Robin Levine

Photos: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport — photo 12 of 33


Maggie Bera

Photos: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport — photo 13 of 33


Danny Meglio

Photos: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport — photo 14 of 33


Music Director Matthew Stern and tonight's band that includes-Anthony Galea, Andrew Albani, Eitan Prouser, Russell Brown and Jim Waddell

Photos: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport — photo 15 of 33


Arwen-Vira Marsh

Photos: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport — photo 16 of 33


Christina DeCicco

Photos: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport — photo 17 of 33


Jimmy Schumacher

Photos: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport — photo 18 of 33


Alex Kidder

Photos: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport — photo 19 of 33


Aquila Sol

Photos: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport — photo 20 of 33


Robin Levine, Matthew Stern, Christina DeCicco and Scott Weinstein

Photos: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport — photo 21 of 33


Chris Donovan

Photos: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport — photo 22 of 33


Matthew Stern and Christina DeCicco

Photos: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport — photo 23 of 33


Joe Serafini

Photos: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport — photo 24 of 33


Joe Serafini

Photos: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport — photo 25 of 33


Matthew Stern, Scott Weinstein, Joe Serafini and Robin Levine

Photos: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport — photo 26 of 33


Lily Grubert

Photos: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport — photo 27 of 33


Joe Serafini and Christina DeCicco

Photos: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport — photo 28 of 33


Jordan Radis

Photos: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport — photo 29 of 33


Ryan M. Hunt

Photos: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport — photo 30 of 33


Jimmy Schumacher, Aquila Sol, Maggie Bera amd Ryan M. Hunt

Photos: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport — photo 31 of 33


Zac Decker

Photos: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport — photo 32 of 33


The Cast of Ddeear Evan Hanseen

Photos: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport — photo 33 of 33


The Cast and Creativees of Dear Evan Hansen

Click Here to Get Tickets
Don't Miss a Long Island News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Long Island SHOWS

Dear Evan Hansen in Long Island Dear Evan Hansen
John W. Engeman Theater at Northport (9/12-10/25)
The Addams Family-A Musical Comedy in Long Island The Addams Family-A Musical Comedy
Lighthouse Rep Theatre Company (9/18-9/27)
Fiddler on the Roof in Long Island Fiddler on the Roof
The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre (4/03-4/25)
Trinity Irish Dance Company in Long Island Trinity Irish Dance Company
Tilles Center for the Performing Arts Long Island University (3/17-3/17)
Annie in Long Island Annie
Herricks Community Theater (10/16-10/25)
bluerace to Perform at Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame on Sept 13th in Long Island bluerace to Perform at Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame on Sept 13th
Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (9/13-9/13)
Disney Pixar’s Coco in Concert – Live to Film in Long Island Disney Pixar’s Coco in Concert – Live to Film
Staller Center for the Arts (10/30-10/30)
Golden Girls The Laughs Continue in Long Island Golden Girls The Laughs Continue
Patchogue Theatre (10/09-10/09) VIDEOS
Irving Berlin's White Christmas the Musical in Long Island Irving Berlin's White Christmas the Musical
The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre (11/21-12/27)
Sesame Street Live: Elmo’s Got the Moves in Long Island Sesame Street Live: Elmo’s Got the Moves
Patchogue Theatre (10/14-10/14)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets