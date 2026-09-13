Photos: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport

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The John W. Engeman Theater celebrated their opening night of DEAR EVAN HANSEN this weekend. The show is currently in performances through Sunday, October 25, 2026. Check out the photos!

The cast features Joe Serafini as Evan Hansen (Regional: Cape Playhouse, Pittsburgh CLO, University of Michigan, National Symphony; TV/Film: 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,' 'The Disney Family Singalong,' 'Scientastic!'). Maggie Bera as Cynthia Murphy (Engeman: Escape to Margaritaville; Off-Broadway: Powerline Road, The Baker's Wife, Helen on 86th Street; Regional: Ivoryton Playhouse, Fireside Theatre, Theatre Under The Stars, Connecticut Repertory Theatre; TV/Film: 'The Big C'); Christina DeCicco as Heidi Hansen (Engeman: Come From Away, Clue; Broadway: Evita, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Sister Act; National Tour: Wicked; Off-Broadway: Little Fish, The Marvelous Wonderettes, Tartuffe; Regional: Asolo Rep, Hartford Stage, Delaware Theatre Co, Triad Stage; TV/Film: 'FBI,' 'The Blacklist,' 'The Last O.G.,' 'The Other Two'); Ryan M. Hunt as Larry Murphy (Engeman: A Christmas Story, Rock of Ages; National Tour: Ain't Too Proud, Rock of Ages, The Simon & Garfunkel Story, R+H's Cinderella, Mamma Mia!; Regional: Bay Street Theater, The Rev, Tuacahn Amphitheatre; TV/Film: 'Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed,' 'Law & Order: SVU'); ARWEN-VIRA MARSH as Alana Beck (Regional: Marriott Theatre, Wirtz Center, White Plains PAC, Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre, Northwestern University; TV/Film: 'Zero Protocol'); Danny Meglio as Jared Kleinman (Engeman: Mary Poppins; Regional: Commonwealth Shakespeare Co., Weathervane Repertory Theatre, Reagle Music Theatre); JIMMY SCHUMACHER as Connor Murphy (Off-Broadway: 35MM: A Musical Exhibition, Between Gods and Kings, Glory Ride; National Tour: Rosie Revere, A Christmas Carol); AQUILA SOL as Zoe Murphy (National Tour: Suffs; Regional: Encore Theatre, University of Michigan).

The cast also includes ZAC DECKER, CHRIS DONOVAN, LILY GRUBERT, Alex Kidder, and JORDAN RADIS.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN is directed by Scott Weinstein (Engeman: Come From Away; National Tour: Million Dollar Quartet Christmas; Regional: Pittsburgh CLO, Marriott Theatre, Griffin Theatre, Drury Lane Theatre, Theo Ubique, The Rev Theatre, Steppenwolf). The choreographer is Robin Levine (Engeman: Come From Away; Broadway: Mamma Mia!; Regional: Forestburgh Playhouse, The Triad Theatre, Geva Theatre, The Arden Theatre Company, Wofford College, North Carolina Theatre, RWS/Azamara Club Cruises, Rider University, N. Carolina Theatre Conservatory, Mac-Haydn Theatre, Nazareth College, Cortland Repertory Theatre, New World Stages (NYC), The Rev Theatre, A Broken Umbrella Theatre, Ogunquit Playhouse).

Performances run Wednesdays at 7:00pm, Thursdays at 8:00pm, Fridays at 8:00pm, Saturdays at 2:00pm and 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm and 7:00pm. Tickets start at $86 and may be purchased by calling 631-261-2900, online at engemantheater.com, or in person at the Engeman Theater Box Office, 250 Main Street, Northport.



Joe Serafini



The Cast of Dear Evsn Hansen



Arwen-Vira Marsh, Jimmy Schumacher and Danny Meglio



Aquila Sol



Aquila Sol and Christina DeCicco



Joe Serafini



Aquuila Sol, Joe Serafini, Christina DeCicco and Jimmy Schumacher



Robin Levine (Choreographer), Scott Weinstein (Director) andd Matthew Stern (Music Director)



Scott Weinstein



Matthew Stern



Robin Levine



Maggie Bera



Danny Meglio



Music Director Matthew Stern and tonight's band that includes-Anthony Galea, Andrew Albani, Eitan Prouser, Russell Brown and Jim Waddell



Arwen-Vira Marsh



Christina DeCicco



Jimmy Schumacher



Alex Kidder



Aquila Sol



Robin Levine, Matthew Stern, Christina DeCicco and Scott Weinstein



Chris Donovan



Matthew Stern and Christina DeCicco



Joe Serafini



Joe Serafini



Matthew Stern, Scott Weinstein, Joe Serafini and Robin Levine



Lily Grubert



Joe Serafini and Christina DeCicco



Jordan Radis



Ryan M. Hunt



Jimmy Schumacher, Aquila Sol, Maggie Bera amd Ryan M. Hunt



Zac Decker



The Cast of Ddeear Evan Hanseen