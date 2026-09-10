THE CHAIN Returns to Bay Street Theater for Fleetwood Mac Celebration

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Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts will welcome The Chain - A Fleetwood Mac Experience back to Sag Harbor on Saturday, October 3 at 8 PM, following a sold-out performance at Bay Street last fall.

After filling the theater on their last visit, The Chain returns by popular demand for another night celebrating the music of Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks, bringing some of rock's most recognizable songs to the intimate Bay Street stage.

Known for performances that capture both the sound and spirit of Fleetwood Mac, The Chain has built a strong following throughout New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Their shows combine authentic arrangements, powerhouse vocals and the energy of a live rock concert, with close attention to the harmonies, musicianship and distinctive sound that made Fleetwood Mac's music endure across generations.

The band features Bob Murray on vocals and guitars, Dennis Borro on lead vocals and bass, Damian Barker on vocals and drums, Mary McDermott on lead vocals, CC Keys on lead vocals and keyboards, and Doug Goerz on electric guitar.

From longtime Fleetwood Mac fans to audiences discovering the music through a new generation, the evening offers a chance to experience those songs the way they were meant to be heard: live, loud and shared with a room full of people who know every chorus.

Last year's sold-out performance proved just how much East End audiences love The Chain, making this return one worth planning for early.

Come early and make a night of it. The full bar opens one hour before showtime, setting the stage for an evening of Fleetwood Mac classics.