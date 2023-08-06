Video: Go Inside Rehearsal for JERSEY BOYS at The Gateway Playhouse

The highly anticipated Long Island premiere of JERSEY BOYS is currently running at The Gateway Playhouse through September 10, 2023.

Check out rehearsal footage in the video below!

This behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons will take you from the streets of Newark to the heights of stardom. Follow the incredible journey of four guys bound by One Dream — to make it to the top without giving up, selling out, or forgetting where they came from. Along the journey, experience electrifying performances of golden greats including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "My Eyes Adored You" which took these guys all the way to their greatest honor: induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

JERSEY BOYS will be directed by Larry Raben, with choreography by Debbie Roshe and musical direction by Michael Kaish.

The Four Seasons will be played by Pablo David Laucerica as Frankie Valli (U.S. Tour Dear Evan Hansen), Travis Murad Leland as Tommy DeVito (The Gateway’s CLUE starring Sally Struthers, Pride and Prejudice: A New Musical), Matt Faucher as Nick Massi (Broadway’s Beautiful – The Carole King Musical), and Lukas Poost as Bob Gaudio (U.S. Tour Shrek the Musical, The Gateway’s CLUE and Kinky Boots).

The featured players will be David Engel as Bob Crewe, Reese Britts as Barry Belson, Mark Ryan Anderson as Hank Majewski, Jason Pintar as Norman Waxman, Mike D'Amico as Joe Pesci, Luke Darnell as Gyp DeCarlo, Haley Hannah as Mary Delgado, Aja Goes as Lorraine, Paloma D'Auria as Francine, Connor Macchi as Nick DeVito, with swings Maggie Bergman and Luke Bove and Coby C. Oram as the Frankie Valli alternate.

JERSEY BOYS is Larry Raben’s 12th show at The Gateway which includes this past season’s CLUE starring Sally Struthers, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Disney’s Newsies The Musical, Murder On The Orient Express, Kinky Boots, Cabaret, Mamma Mia!, Nice Work If You Can Get It (IRNE nomination), Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, The Producers, Sunset Blvd and as an actor Sugar (Jerry/Daphne). He directed Tony winner Joe DiPietro’s Falling For Eve Off-Broadway (York Theatre). Other regional credits include School Of Rock (Tuacahn Amphitheatre), JERSEY BOYS (Phoenix Theatre Company), Buyer & Cellar (Laguna Playhouse), Catch Me If You Can (Musical Theatre West), Tru (CSW), and Titanic (Moonlight).

Choreographer Debbie Roshe returns to The Gateway after choreographing A Christmas Carol, The Little Mermaid, The Bodyguard, Beauty and the Beast, and Memphis. Other work includes The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Beauty and the Beast at the Argyle Theatre, Palm Beach at La Jolla Playhouse (Robby Award Nomination), A Novel Romance and Zona, The Ghost of Greenbriar Off-Broadway, Damn Yankees at the Ivoryton Playhouse, Sing A Christmas Song at George Street Playhouse, Young Tom Edison for Theatreworks USA, Where in Time is Carmen Sandiego? for PBS, The Dana Carvey Show, and a National Tour of The Rocky Horror Show. In addition, she is well known for her classes at Steps on Broadway and Broadway Dance Center in NYC which attracts many Broadway dancers and Radio City Rockettes.

Music Director Michael Kaish is the music supervisor, orchestrator, and arranger of Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical, which recently concluded a twice extended run Off-Broadway and was nominated for three Drama Desk awards. Kaish is no stranger to JERSEY BOYS, having played the National Tour for two years and subbed on the Off-Broadway production. He has also been involved with Summer: The Donna Summer Musical on Broadway, at La Jolla Playhouse, and aboard Norwegian Cruise Line. Other regional credits include Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, Writers Theatre, Goodman Theatre, and Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. He is a graduate of Northwestern University.

﻿Tickets for JERSEY BOYS are on sale now and start at $55. The Gateway offers many options on how to save! We offer Season Passes with a discount of 25% off, Youth and Teen pricing on select performances, as well as, Student Rush tickets which can only be purchased one hour before show-time, at the door, and with a valid Student ID. Group Sales Discounts are also available for groups of 15 people or more. For more information, contact the Box Office at (631) 286-1133, or visit the website at Click Here.