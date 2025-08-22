Video: BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL Extends At Bay Street Theater Through August 31

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Bonnie & Clyde the Musical at Bay Street Theater has been extended through Aug 31! Get a first look at new video of the production, directed by Artistic Director Scott Schwartz.

With music by Frank Wildhorn, lyrics by Don Black, and a book by Ivan Menchell, the musical leans into the volatile passion and ambition that drove Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow into American folklore. The cast features a dynamic ensemble of performers: Amy Bodnar, Anargha Pal, Anthony Costello, Ashley Alexander, Charlie Webb, Gisela Adisa, Jeremy Webb, Kathy Deitch, Lyda Jade Harlan, Mackenzie Germain, Nick Bailey, and Vishal Vaidya. Mackenzie Germain also serves as Dance Captain.

The creative team behind the production includes choreographer Emily Maltby, Costume Designer Ashley Soliman, scenic designer Anna Louizos, lighting designer Mike Billings, projection designer Michael Salvatore Commendatore, sound designer Jon Weston, and hair & makeup designer Liz Printz. The production’s orchestrations are by Patrick Sulken, with music direction by Noah Teplin, assistant music direction by Matt Nassida, and synth programming by Randy Cohen.

Supporting the immersive environment are assistant designers Bridget Catania (scenic design), Jack Wallace (costume design), John Millerd (sound design), and Ryan Marsh (lighting design). Rick Sordelet leads fight and intimacy direction, with Christian Kelly-Sordelet as associate. Amy Jo Jackson serves as dialect coach, and E Sara Barnes as assistant stage manager. Casting was handled by ARC.