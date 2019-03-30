VIDEO: THE PRODUCERS at Argyle Theatre

Long Island's newest theatrical venue The Argyle Theatre (Mark and Dylan Perlman, Managing Partners; Evan Pappas, Artistic Director) concludes its inaugural season with the hit Tony Award-winning Broadway musical The Producers, with book by Mel Brooksand Thomas Meehan, and music & lyrics by Mel Brooks. Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center is a Major Sponsor of The Producers. Now on stage for a limited engagement through Sunday, April 20, 2019 at The Argyle Theatre (34 West Main Street, Babylon, Long Island) where performances began March 14, 2019.

Under the direction of Argyle Theatre's Artistic Director Evan Pappas, with choreography by Antoinette DiPietropolo and music direction byJeffrey Lodin, the cast will feature Richard Lafleur as Leo Bloom, and Jason Simon as Max Bialystock, with Cody Marcukaitis as Franz Liebkind, Gina Milo as Ulla, Jon J. Peterson as Carmen Ghia, and John Salvatore as Roger De Bris. The ensemble will include Kyra Christopher, Jerome Doerger, Courtney Fekete, Carissa Fiorillo, Heather Klobukowski, Ryan Koerber, Gerard Lanzerotti, Ashley Gale Munzek, Matthew Rafanelli, Robert Serrano, Ryan Gregory Thurman, Erica Wilpon.

The creative team for The Producers includes Set Design by Justin West, Costume Design by Heather Stanley, Lighting Design by Graham Kindred, Sound Design by David M. Lawson, Wig Designer Peter Fogel, and Props Designer Lily Ten Eyck. The Production Stage Manager isWill Chaloner with Stage Manager Joan Wyatt. The Casting Director is Michael Cassara.

The Producers plays the following performance schedule: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 3:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. PLEASE NOTE: There are no Monday or Tuesday performances.

Tickets for The Producers are priced from $45 - $79 and may be purchased online at www.argyletheatre.com or by calling (844) 631-5483.





Related Articles Shows View More Long Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You