Tom Bergeron Talks MASKED SINGER, DANCING WITH THE STARS & MISTER ROGERS ON Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

DANCING WITH THE STARS host, Tom Bergeron, is Tom Needham's exclusive guest this Thursday at 6 pm on WUSB's SOUNDS OF FILM. He will be discussing his new song on the album Thank You, Mister Rogers: Music & Memories.

As a new generation is discovering Mister Rogers and his famed neighborhood, another generation of artists are celebrating his tremendous talent, career, and humanity in a newly released album project - Thank You, Mister Rogers: Music & Memories.

Tom Bergeron joins an award-winning cast which includes Lee Greenwood, Kellie Pickler, Vanessa Williams, Rita Wilson, Jim Brickman, Jon Secada, Jaci Velasquez, Micky Dolenz, Sandi Patty, The Cowsills, Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr.

Tom Bergeron was recently featured on the hit TV show THE MASKED SINGER. He is most well-known for his work on AMERICA'S FUNNIEST HOME VIDEOS and DANCING WITH THE STARS.

THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming live worldwide on the internet. Past people interviewed for the show include Dionne Warwick, Big Daddy Kane, Morris Day, Nile Rodgers, Jimmy Webb, Peter Fonda, Ernest Dickerson, Howard Shore, Jim Breuer and Hal Hartley.





Related Articles Shows View More Long Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You