Theatre Three to Present 24TH ANNUAL FESTIVAL OF ONE ACT PLAYS Beginning in February

The festival will run February 25 through March 25, 2023.

Jan. 22, 2023  

Theatre Three will present The Twenty-Fourth Annual Festival of One-Act Plays from February 25 through March 25, 2023, at The Ronald F. Peierls Theatre, on the Second Stage. Selected from over 750 submissions worldwide, these seven cutting-edge premieres guarantee to entertain and engage.

The festival will feature world premieres of Accepting Adina by Leslie Dianne, A Citrus Day by Mark Cofta, The Dating Pool by Arianna Rose, Down to the Wire by Julia Everitt, First Bite by Larry Brenner, The Slightly Exaggerated True Story of "Civic Virtue" by Mark Loewenstern, and Unclaimed Baggage by Keith Whalen

The cast will feature Sean Amato, Ava Andrejko, Steve Ayle, Angelo DiBiase, Tamralynn Dorsa, Samantha Fierro, Jason Furnari, Antoine Jones, Brittany Lacey, Phyllis March Melissa Norman, Danielle Pafundi, Tristan Prin, Evan Teich, and Steven Uihlein.

The evening opens with Julia Everitt's absurdist comedy Down to the Wire-which is definitely not about camels. Next, Leslie Dianne's Accepting Adina is a touching meditation on grief as a father and son come to terms with their past and embrace their futures. In The Dating Pool, Arianna Rose presents a woman encouraged by her younger selves to take the plunge. The first half closes with A Citrus Day, Mark Cofta's bittersweet story of an extended family dealing with long-kept secrets.

The second half opens with Unclaimed Baggage, in which Keith Whalen offers an extraordinary airport encounter. Passion bubbles during Larry Brenner's hilarious supernatural date First Bite. The Festival closes with Mark Loewenstern's The Slightly Exaggerated True Story of "Civic Virtue," a fascinating, epic exploration of the intersection of the public eye and the power of art.

Playwright Arianna Rose's work played in the last two Festivals with And The Beat Goes On and the award-winning Family by Numbers. Mark Cofta's Markings appeared in The Seventh Annual Festival (2004); sadly, Mr. Cofta passed away last July.

The company features veteran one-act performers Steve Ayle, Tamralynn Dorsa, Antoine Jones, Brittany Lacey, Phyllis March, Evan Teich, and Steven Uihlein. They join Festival newcomers Sean Amato, Ava Andrejko, Angelo DiBiase, Samantha Fierro, Jason Furnari, Melissa Norman, Danielle Pafundi, and Tristan Prin.

Marking his twenty-third Festival (and over one hundred plays), the evening is directed by Festival founder and Executive Artistic Director Jeffrey Sanzel.

Please Note: Adult content and language. Parental discretion is advised.

The 24th Annual Festival of One-Act Plays

Theatre Three

412 Main Street Port Jefferson, NY 11777.
Box Office: (631) 928-9100. All tickets are $20.
Group Sales: (631) 928-1130.
www.TheatreThree.com

Sat, February 25 at 3 pm
Sun, February 26 at 7 pm
Sat, March 4 at 3 pm
Sun, March 5 at 7 pm
Sat, March 11 at 3 pm
Sat, March 18 at 3 pm
Sun, March 19 at 3 pm
Sun, March 19 at 7 pm
Fri, March 24 at 8 pm
Sat, March 25 at 8 pm




