The Loading Dock Opens for Spring Season with Improv and More

Patchogue Theatre's backstage venue within a venue, The Loading Dock, returns with more than just music this winter/spring season. All shows are $20 and doors open at 7:15pm. Guests enter through the rear of the theatre. Tickets can be purchased online anytime at PatchogueTheatre.org or at the Box Office, (631) 207-1313, 71 East Main Street in Patchogue. Advanced ticket purchase is strongly recommended.

PTPA COVID-19 Restrictions have been lifted.

As of March 1st, 2022, following New York State Department of Health's updated COVID-19 health and safety guidance, patrons of Patchogue Theatre are no longer required to present proof of full vaccination status or proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter our venue. Although not required, we recommend wearing a mask, regardless of vaccination status, in an effort to help prevent further spread of Covid-19. Should you or a member of your party feel ill or have COVID-19 symptoms please stay home

Thursday Night Face Off Improv Comedy is back by popular demand on Thursday, March 24 at 8pm. Long Island's longest running Improv Comedy Show, Friday Night Face Off, comes to The Loading Dock exclusively as Thursday Night Face Off! The NY Times has called this comedy show "Really Funny", "Quick Witted" and a "Late-night Hit!" Using audience suggestions, the troupe pits two teams of improvisers against each other in an all-out championship! Think "Whose Line Is It, Anyway?" on about a dozen Redbulls and completely uncensored!

The Secret Society of the Odd is a variety show like no other, presented in conjunction with Amulet Arts on Thursday, March 31 at 8pm. Join us as we dive deep into the mind of madness. Be in awe as The Odd World Danger Show takes to the stage for a night of thrills and chills. Watch as they bend the rules of reality, as they break the laws of life. What will they be doing you ask? Only one way to find out - join us on March 31, 2022. Don't miss your opportunity to tell your grandchildren about this memorable night of being amused and confused.

The Queen of the Ice Palace, Ariel Sinclair, stars in It's A Spring Fling Drag Thing on Thursday, April 28 at 8pm. Spring has sprung and superstar Ariel Sinclair is one of the most sought after drag hosts in New York City & Fire Island. She has hosted Miss Fire Island as well as Miss Long Island each year and is the reigning Queen of the Ice Palace! A longtime favorite entertainer of all seasons at Lips and Stonewall, SPRING is when this queen is in full bloom! Join us for a blissful night of games, prizes and audience participation!

