The John W. Engeman Theater at Northport Presents SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL

The John W. Engeman Theater announces the cast and creative team for SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL TYA. Performances will begin on Saturday, April 1, 2023, and will run through Sunday, April 30, 2023.

"Oh the Thinks You Can Think!" Dive into the colorful world of Dr. Seuss as The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who sets off to save a speck of dust containing The Whos from destruction. Horton must protect the Whos from a world of doubters while guarding an abandoned egg, left to his care. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, imagination, loyalty, and community are challenged and emerge victorious.

SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL is directed by Andrew McCluskey and choreographed by JILLIAN SHARPE.

The Creative Team includes NICKI WINZELBERG (Music Director) Laura McGauley (Costume and Wig Design), Leila Scandar (Lighting Design), MELISSA PROCOPIO (Sound Design), KATIE PRESTA (Stage Manager), Andrew McCluskey (Children's Programs Coordinator), JENNIFER COLLESTER (Director of Productions), and RICHARD DOLCE (Producer).

The cast of SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL TYA features PATRICK MCCOWEN as HORTON, Jae Hughes as CAT, MICHAELA VIVONA as GERTRUDE, JILLIAN SHARPE as MAYZIE, Suzanne Mason as SOUR KANGAROO, SHANNON ROSE MCCAN as MRS. MAYOR/BIRD GIRL, FINN BROWN, SOPHIE ACHEE, LUCA SILVA as JOJO, Jessica Murphy, Michelle Shapiro, RACHEL ZULWASKI as BIRD GIRLS, JUSTIN AUTZ and TERRENCE SHELDON as WICKERSHAM BROTHERS.

SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL TYA will play the following schedule: Saturdays at 11:00am and Sundays 10:30am. Tickets are $20 for all performances. They may be purchased by calling 631-261-2900, going online at www.engemantheater.com, or by visiting the Engeman Theater Box Office at 250 Main Street, Northport.

