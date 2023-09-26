The John W. Engeman Theater Presents THE WIZARD OF OZ

THE WIZARD OF OZ is directed/choreographed by Danny Meglio.

Sep. 26, 2023

The John W. Engeman Theater announces the cast and creative team for THE WIZARD OF OZ. Performances will begin on Saturday, September 30, 2023, and will run through Sunday, October 29, 2023. 

“The most beloved tale of all time comes to life on the stage. Dorothy and her three friends trot delightfully and tunefully down that fabled road of yellow brick in The Wizard of Oz. After a tornado whisks her away to the magical land of Oz, Dorothy Gale teams up with a Scarecrow, a Tin Woodsman, and a Cowardly Lion to find the mighty Wizard of Oz, who can send her home. Dorothy learns just how magical friendship can be and how wonderful it can feel to go home again.”

THE WIZARD OF OZ is directed/choreographed by DANNY  MEGLIO. The Creative Team includes LACEY CORNELL (Music Director), Laura McGauley (Costume and Wig Design), EDWARD READ (Lighting Design), MELISSA PROCOPIO (Sound Design), JILLIAN SHARPE (Stage Manager), EVAN SHULTZ (Assistant Director), ORION FORTE (Set and Projection Design), Andrew McCluskey (Children's Programs Coordinator), JENNIFER COLLESTER (Director of Productions), and RICHARD DOLCE (Producer).

The cast of THE WIZARD OF OZ  features NANCY FALLON as GLINDA, Jae Hughes as SCARECROW, Andrew McCluskey as LION, PATRICK MCCOWEN as TIN MAN, NATALIE SEUSS as DOROTHY, Michelle Shapiro as NIKKO, TERRENCE SHELDON as WIZARD, NICKI WINZELBERG as WICKED WITCH.

THE WIZARD OF OZ  will play the following schedule: Saturdays at 11:00am and Sundays 10:30am. Tickets are $20 for all performances. They may be purchased by calling 631-261-2900, going online at Click Here, or by visiting the Engeman Theater Box Office at 250 Main Street, Northport.  

The John W. Engeman Theater at Northport is Long Island's only year-round professional theater company. From curb to curtain, we have made it our business to provide affordable, quality theater in an elegant one-of-a-kind location with outstanding facilities and extraordinary service. 

For a complete show schedule and more information, contact the theater directly at 631-261-2900, visit the box office at 250 Main Street, Northport or visit Click Here.




