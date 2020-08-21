The Gateway Announces Drive-In Gala!

This event will be a celebration of The Gateway's theatrical programming and education.

The Performing Arts Center of Suffolk County (The Gateway) will host its first ever Drive-in Gala for the 2020 celebration. Patrons can choose from 2 evenings, September 25 or 26 at 7:00pm at The Gateway Playhouse in Bellport to join the festivities.

This event will be a celebration of The Gateway's theatrical programming and education with a purpose to raise money for the future, as well as its scholarship programs and outreach efforts.

Due to pandemic restrictions, The Gateway has refocused their entertainment efforts this summer to revolve around The Gateway's Drive-in which features a self-constructed giant movie screen that has been thrilling audiences six nights a week since June. Although, both financially and artistically, these small showings are no replacement for the live, quality theatrical experiences we strive to enrich our communities with, the movies have been well received and provide a great way to get out of the house safely and enjoy some entertainment during this difficult summer. It is through this new effort that the Drive-in Gala was born.

Hosted live by Hollywood-icon Isabella Rossellini, and The Gateway's Executive

Artistic Director, Paul Allan, the evening will look back on wonderful moments of the stage and screen. Our Drive-in Gala will feature virtual appearances and performances by The Gateway and TV alum Sally Struthers, Flashdance's Julia Macchio, Ralph Macchio of The Karate Kid, and Renee Taylor of TV's The Nanny.

Presenting from The Gateway School for the Performing Arts, Associate Artstic Director, Michael Baker, will highlight success stories from the school and will feature performances from students virtually.

Tickets will be $75 per person and will also include a boxed spread of delicious bites. Our Drive-in Gala will feature interactive moments which will allow guests to engage in the fun from the safety and comfort of their vehicles. Tickets can be purchased at TheGateway.org.

