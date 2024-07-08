TOVAH FELDSHUH: AGING IS OPTIONAL ('Cause G*d I Hope It Is!) Comes to Hamptons Summer Songbook By The Sea

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea will present Tovah Feldshuh: Aging Is Optional ('Cause G*d I Hope it is!), Saturday, July 13, 7:00PM at LTV Studios. With musical direction, arrangements, and background vocals by James Bassi, the show is directed by Jeff Harner.

Tovah says, "Some people call them decades... I call them my collected works. Now that I'm in my 'years of wisdom,' I decided to age backwards and sing about it! Aging Is Optional ('Cause G-d I Hope It Is!) is a piece that fully embraces this vision. I deem myself perpetually 39. May this age-defying romp with characters 8 to 80 be Restylane for your soul. May its laughter and music be probiotics for your spirits, and may its joy help you hit your target heart rate today and for years to come."

"Tovah Feldshuh's interpretive power as a singer wrings the emotional possibilities from a song that is suddenly newly heard. She deftly evokes laughter, wrings the heart, and brings a tear to the eye." ~ New York Times

Tovah Feldshuh celebrates 50 years on Broadway, most notably in Yentl, Golda's Balcony, Irena's Vow, Lend Me A Tenor, Pippin, and Funny Girl (4 Tony Nominations Best Actress). Most remembered on television for Holocaust (Emmy Nominated), Law & Order (Emmy Nominated), The Walking Dead, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and soon to be released Heartburn, opposite Kristen Bell, for Netflix. Films include Kissing Jessica Stein (Foreign Press Award), A Walk on The Moon, The Idolmaker, Clifford, and Golda's Balcony, The Film.

LTV Studios, cabaret's new home in the Hamptons, presents the 2024 season of their new musical concert series Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea, produced by Donna Rubin and LTV's Creative Director Josh Gladstone. In addition to Tovah Feldshuh, this summer's schedule opened in June with Anna Bergman, followed by Steve Ross and Karen Murphy, and continues through August with shows starring Sal Viviano, Jeff Harnar, Karen Akers, Mark Nadler and KT Sullivan, and Christine Andreas.

Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea presents a roster of the world's best cabaret and Broadway artists in the intimate, funky and unique environs of a reconfigured, industrial television studio - complete with state-of-the art lighting and audio merging with the romantic ambiance of cafe table seating, modular staging and a gorgeous Baby Grand; all combining for an up-front, live encounter with legendary songs and songwriters as interpreted by today's finest performers.

