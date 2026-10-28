Sutton Foster, Kelli O'Hara, Audra McDonald and More Set for Staller Center Spring 2027 Season

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The Staller Center for the Arts at Stony Brook University has announced its Spring 2027 Season. This ambitious lineup runs from January through May and features Broadway favorites, world-class dance performances, comedy shows, family entertainment, and esteemed classical musicians.

Broadway fans have plenty to celebrate, with a record six of the newly announced performances featuring artists and productions with strong Broadway ties. Tony Award winners Sutton Foster, Kelli O'Hara, and Audra McDonald lead the lineup, joined by Broadway favorite Cheyenne Jackson in That Guy From That Thing, Rent in Concert, and Jazz at Lincoln Center's World on a String: Swinging Songs of Broadway. The season also features the powerhouse pairing of David Foster and Katharine McPhee, rescheduled from September 2026 due to weather. With affordable tickets and an easy commute, audiences can experience some of Broadway's biggest names right here on Long Island.

GALA

This season brings together Sutton Foster and Kelli O'Hara, two of Broadway's most celebrated leading ladies. The duo first performed together at Staller Center in 2020 and have continued collaborating over the past three years. They now return to the stage where their partnership began with a new show making its New York debut at Staller Center. Regular performance tickets are available for the event, as well as Gala tickets, which include dinner. Gala tickets support the Staller Center for the Arts and its arts outreach across Long Island.

DISCOVERY SHOWS

Beyond the strong Broadway lineup, Staller offers plenty more to discover. Ballet Hispánico reimagines Bizet's Carmen in CARMEN.maquia, drawing inspiration from tauromaquia, the Spanish art of bullfighting, to bring the ever-popular tale of danger and desire to life through fiery choreography and vibrant Latin rhythms. MOMIX returns with Botanica, an immersive visual theater work blending athleticism, gravity-defying props, cinematic projections, and whimsical puppetry. Plus, Canada's acclaimed Cirque Eloize brings dance, acrobatics, and urban culture to the stage in iD Evolution.

FAMILY, POP & MORE

With millions of streams under her belt, Long Island singer-songwriter Ava Della Pietra kicks off Staller's spring season with Ava Della Pietra Live in Concert. In a family-favorite performance, audiences can cheer on talented rescue dogs as they take center stage in Puppy Pals Live, a beloved, hilarious, high-energy stunt show first seen on America's Got Talent. Comedy enthusiasts can look forward to Collin Chamberlin's return, who previously opened for Jessica Kirson at the Staller Center in 2025. Back by popular demand, his performance offers an up-close and personal comedy experience in Staller's intimate Recital Hall.

CLASSICAL

Classical music remains a cornerstone of the Staller Center experience. This spring's Emerson Legacy Concert reunites three members of the legendary Emerson String Quartet for a program featuring Bartók, Brahms, and more. The Stony Brook Symphony Orchestra showcases the talents of Stony Brook University students and musicians, while the Starry Nights series, curated by cellist Colin Carr, offers a shameless celebration of Beethoven, marking the 200th anniversary of Beethoven's death. Commemorating more than 40 years of harpsichord and early music at Stony Brook University, Arthur Haas & Friends features concertos for multiple harpsichords and chamber music performed by some of New York's finest specialists in Bach and his contemporaries.

MEMBERSHIP & PERKS

Staller Center members enjoy early ticket access beginning November 9, plus benefits including free tickets, waived ticket fees, discounted tickets and passes, premium seating, special event invitations, and more. Public tickets go on sale November 13 at noon.

From international artistry and Broadway icons to inventive dance and cirque, comedy, family fun, and classical favorites, the Staller Center's Spring 2027 Season offers something for everyone. For the full lineup and tickets, visit stallercenter.com.

Season Announcement: October 28 at 12 PM

Members Only Access: November 9 at 12 PM (First Access) & November 11 at 12 PM (Early Access)

General Public On Sale: November 13 at 12 PM

SEASON LINEUP

Ava Della Pietra - Live in Concert — Sat. Jan. 23 @ 8pm

Long Island's own rising star… With millions of streams under her belt, she blends her Broadway roots with immense talent for an unforgettable evening of original music.

An Intimate Evening with David Foster & Katharine McPhee — Sun. Jan. 31 @ 8pm

Rescheduled from Fall 2026.

Songs you know by heart… The 16-time Grammy Award–winning producer and songwriter David Foster and powerhouse vocalist and Broadway star Katharine McPhee return!

Cirque Eloize iD Evolution — Sat. Feb. 6 @ 7 pm

Family-friendly start time!

Acrobatics, dance, and pure adrenaline… Jaw-dropping stunts and electrifying street dance collide in iD, named for its bold, urban identity. You've never seen circus like this.

Ballet Hispánico Carmen.maquia — Sat. Feb. 13 @ 8 pm

Carmen like you've never seen her… Passion and breathtaking movement ignite Bizet's timeless tale of desire and destiny. Ballet Hispánico brings Carmen to life with fiery choreography and vibrant Latin rhythms.

Collin Chamberlin — Fri. Feb. 19 @ 8 pm

Back by popular demand!… The audience loved Collin Chamberlin when he opened for Jessica Kirson, so we invited him back for a solo show! Get ready for a hilarious night in our recital hall with one of comedy's rising stars.

Gala 2027: Sutton Foster & Kelli O'Hara — Sat. Feb. 27 @ 8 pm

Two Tony Award winners and two of Broadway's most celebrated stars first performed together at the Staller Center in 2020, and are thrilled to return to the stage where it all began. After three years of singing together, they bring their new show to New York for the first time.

Arthur Haas & Friends: An Evening of Harpsichord & Chamber Music — Sun. Feb. 28 @ 8pm

A Celebration of 40+ Years of Harpsichord and early music magic at Stony Brook University. The concert will feature concertos for multiple harpsichords and chamber music with some of New York's finest specialists in Bach and his contemporaries.

Cheyenne Jackson That Guy From That Thing — Sat. Mar. 13 @ 8pm

From Glee and 30 Rock to Broadway and beyond… Beloved Broadway star and familiar face Cheyenne Jackson shares the stories behind the roles you know and love, with plenty of music and stunning vocals, plus a little humor and a few surprises along the way.

Puppy Pals Live — Sun. Mar. 14 @ 4pm

Show-stopping tricks and furry, four-legged fun for the whole family!… Rescue dogs take center stage in this hilarious, high-energy stunt show from America's Got Talent.

Starry Nights… A Celebration of Beethoven — Wed. Mar. 24 @ 7pm

Don't miss this 'shameless celebration of Beethoven' on the 200th anniversary of his death. This Starry Nights concert will be an all-Beethoven performance, curated by artistic director and acclaimed cellist Colin Carr.

Emerson Legacy Concert — Thu. Apr. 8 @ 7 pm

Eugene Drucker, Philip Setzer and Paul Watkins are joined by Gilles Vonstattel and Randall Scarlatta for a program featuring Bartók, Brahms and more.

Jazz at Lincoln Center: World On a String, Swinging Songs of Broadway — Fri. Apr. 9 @ 8pm

Kate Kortum and David Marino bring beloved Broadway songs from Hamilton, Wicked, South Pacific, West Side Story, and more to life in new, swinging jazz arrangements.

RENT In Concert — Sun. Apr. 11 @ 7pm

Measure your life in love… Experience the unforgettable music of Rent, from 'Seasons of Love' to 'Take Me or Leave Me,' hear Jonathan Larson's groundbreaking musical in a whole new way, and rediscover the story that changed musical theater forever.

MOMIX Botanica — Sat. Apr. 17 @ 8pm

Nature, reimagined... Following the rhythms of the seasons and the passing of a day, MOMIX Botanica is more than a performance— it is an immersive 'visual theater' that fuses world-class athleticism with gravity-defying props, cinematic projections, and whimsical puppetry.

An Evening With Audra McDonald — Sat. May 15 @ 8pm

The only six-time Tony Award winner in history.… Celebrated by her peers and Time magazine as 'the greatest living stage actor/singer,' the incomparable Audra McDonald returns to Staller Center in an all-new show.

TICKETS & MEMBERSHIP

Staller Center members enjoy exclusive first access beginning November 09, with early access continuing on November 11 to more of their members. Learn how to become a member and secure your tickets before anyone else. Visit stallercenter.com/membership.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on November 13 at noon at stallercenter.com.

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