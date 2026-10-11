Video: 'Sincerely, Me' from DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Engeman Theater
Joe Serafini stars in the Engeman Theater staging of the musical, running through late October.
A new clip from DEAR EVAN HANSEN at the John W. Engeman Theater offers a look at the number 'Sincerely, Me,' performed in the production now running at the Northport, Long Island venue. The footage features Joe Serafini in the title role of Evan Hansen.
DEAR EVAN HANSEN features music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the songwriting team also known for The Greatest Showman. The musical follows the fallout after a letter written by a socially anxious high school senior is mistaken for a suicide note, drawing him into the life of a grieving family.
The production is playing at the John W. Engeman Theater in Northport through October 25, 2026. Serafini, who previously appeared in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, leads the company in the role.
Earlier clips from the production have featured other numbers from the score, including 'Waving Through a Window' and 'Anybody Have a Map?', both performed by the Engeman cast.
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