Video: 'Sincerely, Me' from DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Engeman Theater

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A new clip from DEAR EVAN HANSEN at the John W. Engeman Theater offers a look at the number 'Sincerely, Me,' performed in the production now running at the Northport, Long Island venue. The footage features Joe Serafini in the title role of Evan Hansen.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN features music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the songwriting team also known for The Greatest Showman. The musical follows the fallout after a letter written by a socially anxious high school senior is mistaken for a suicide note, drawing him into the life of a grieving family.

The production is playing at the John W. Engeman Theater in Northport through October 25, 2026. Serafini, who previously appeared in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, leads the company in the role.

Earlier clips from the production have featured other numbers from the score, including 'Waving Through a Window' and 'Anybody Have a Map?', both performed by the Engeman cast.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 20 Days 09 Hrs 51 Min 41 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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