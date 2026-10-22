Liz Leclerc and Ben Marshall to Star in MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre

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The Argyle Theatre has revealed cast and creative team for its upcoming production of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins, directed by Evan Pappas, with associate direction and choreography by Debbie Roshe and musical direction by Jonathan Brenner. Starring Liz Leclerc as Mary Poppins and Ben Marshall as Bert, the beloved musical will begin performances on Thursday, November 12, 2026, celebrate its official opening on Saturday, November 14, at 7:30 PM, and continue through Sunday, January 3, 2027, at The Argyle Theatre in Babylon, New York.

The production marks a significant milestone for The Argyle Theatre as Evan Pappas concludes his eight-season tenure as Artistic Director and welcomes incoming Artistic Director Tommy Ranieri.

One of the most popular Disney movies of all time is capturing hearts in a whole new way: as a practically perfect musical! Based on the books by P.L.Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins delighted Broadway audiences with over 2,500 performances and received nominations for nine Olivier and seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The jack-of-all-trades, Bert, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren't the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that "Anything can happen if you let it."

The cast will feature Liz Leclerc* (Regional: 1776) as Mary Poppins, Ben Marshall (Off-Broadway: The Office! A Musical Parody) as Bert, Andrew Foote* (World Tour: Jekyll & Hyde) as George Banks, and Adrianne Hick* (National Tour: Les Misérables) as Winifred Banks, with Nina Cannistraci (Argyle Theatre's Annie) and Madelynn Justice (Argyle Theatre's The Music Man) sharing the role of Jane Banks, and Andrew Joseph Boylan (Regional: Seussical) and Tyler Renaud (Film: Disclosure Day) sharing the role of Michael Banks. The company also includes Robert Anthony Jones* (Broadway: Finding Neverland), Garrison Hunt (Argyle's Elf), Jillian Paige (Regional: The Sound of Music), Vivica Powell (Regional: South Pacific), Aaron Syi (Off-Broadway: Ne Zha), Orion Carter (Regional: Fiddler on the Roof), with Rodrigo Calderón (Regional: Aguardiente: The Musical), Julia Ferreira (Regional: Elf), Shea Hager (Regional: Catch Me If You Can), Alice Cortez Jackson (Quebec Tour: Chicago the Musical), Saki Masuda* (First National Tour: The King and I), Michael Mossucco (Regional: Fiddler on the Roof), Nikki Rinaudo-Concessi (Regional: The Cher Show), Arianna Schrage (First National Tour: Tootsie the Musical), Taylor Sheppard (National Tour: Pretty Woman), and Tobias Yeung (Regional: Sunday in the Park with George).

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 06 Hrs 25 Min 14 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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