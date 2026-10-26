Review: THE WIZ at Cultural Arts Playhouse-Merrick

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The Cultural Arts Playhouse in Merrick recently performed “The Wiz,” a re-telling of “The Wizard of Oz.”

Director Taneisha Corbin, who also played the indestructible and vampy Evillene both as a siren and a sea wench, brought the original vision of Oz into a joyful and triumphant celebration of Black culture and the interpretation of Black voices when acknowledged how embedded in and foundational to they are to American classics.

With recognizable, but nuanced, introspective character archetypes, tightly executed choreography, and enough vocal belting power to supply the wind to get the entire audience to Oz, Corbin’s direction highlighted and intertwined the quick humor and technicolor overhaul of Dorothy’s original story.

Choreographer Yesenia Morales excelled in both individual and group dance numbers—quite a feat considering how intricate and specific certain characters (e.g. Scarecrow and Lion) had to maintain their roles in group ensembles. Particularly in the “Poppy Girls” number where Lion (brilliantly played by ramaj jamar) keeps his composure as the slick feline and the dancers slowly pull even more swag out of him.

Iyana Kerns as Dorothy was sweet and endearing in her central role offering fortitude cloaked in a demure demeanor. Clearly a fan of Korean skincare with her glowing soft petal blush make-up, Kerns’s interpretation of Dorothy was characterized by a mature reticence, which was a wonderful twist on a beloved literary figure. In “Home,” Kerns’s bravado put a victorious exclamation point at the end of an inspired show.

Jermaine S. Carroll as Scarecrow answers the question “Could Shawn Stockman be an actor?” (A very good actor at that). Carroll’s introduction to the audience as the animated Scarecrow with hanging limbs and a boneless gait was a highlight of the show as we got to see terrific character work.

Shiloh Bennett as Tinman used some character inspiration from being made of metal to sing with such beautiful reverberation. Especially in “What Would You Care if I Could Feel?” Bennett champions the words.

ramaj jamar as Lion was my favorite of the foursome. I suspect Jamar is a method actor as his eyes throughout the production never let up off a lion’s glare for meat (even when crying and terrified). The combination of his pride and perceived lack of courage made for some of the funniest scenes. And the coffin nails, under Jamar’s control, were equally catty and ferocious.

Mark Weeks as Uncle Henry and The Wiz showed a tremendous spectrum of acting playing a humble Midwestern and a flamboyant conman equally well. With three numbers in a row in Act II, Weeks is a formidable, indefatigable force.

Steffy Jolin as Aunt Em was evocative of the real Southern Belle whose quiet dignity and strong resolve was heard proudly in “The Feeling We Once Had.” Jolin, who also served as dance captain, as always, is a delightful and powerful performer to watch.

Benny Jerametrious William as Toto had great energy and a beautiful hint of a gallop. I did hear whispers of him being a total diva in the dressing room and demanding Target treats over the peasant Milk Bones.

Rylee DaBreo as Lord High Underling was a stand-out performance. The attitude and haughty posture was straight out of “Devil Wears Prada” and I could joyfully listen to a reel of DaBreo tearfully saying, “My summer place, too?” for a whole day.

PHOTO CREDIT: Photosxbyem

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