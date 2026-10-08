Video: 'Anybody Have a Map?' from DEAR EVAN HANSEN at the John W. Engeman Theater
The production runs on Long Island through October 2026.
A performance clip from DEAR EVAN HANSEN offers a first look at the number "Anybody Have a Map?" as staged at the John W. Engeman Theater in Northport. The footage shows a moment from the production, which is now playing at the Long Island venue.
DEAR EVAN HANSEN features music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the songwriting team also known for The Greatest Showman. The musical centers on themes of parents and children, connection and isolation, and the consequences of a single lie. As the Engeman's own description of the clip puts it, "Sometimes being a parent means wondering if anyone else has the directions."
The production is on stage at the John W. Engeman Theater, located at 250 Main Street in Northport, NY, with performances continuing through October 25, 2026. Tickets are available through the theater's box office and website.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Dear Evan Hansen
John W. Engeman Theater at Northport (9/12-10/25)
|
Sesame Street Live: Elmo’s Got the Moves
Patchogue Theatre (10/14-10/14)
|
Pete the Cat
The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre (2/27-4/25)
|
Stony Brook Symphony Orchestra
Staller Center for the Arts (12/05-12/05)
|
Disney Pixar’s Coco in Concert – Live to Film
Staller Center for the Arts (10/30-10/30)
|
Pinkalicious - The Musical
Patchogue Theatre (10/25-10/25)
|
A Streetcar Named Desire by Tennessee Williams
South Shore Theatre (10/11-10/11)
|
Jessica Vosk: Sleigh
Staller Center for the Arts (12/11-12/11)
|
Leopoldstadt
BACCA Arts Center (12/05-1/03)
|
A Streetcar Named Desire by Tennessee Williams
South Shore Theatre (10/10-10/10)