Video: 'Waving Through a Window' from DEAR EVAN HANSEN at John W. Engeman Theater
Joe Serafini, known for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, stars as Evan Hansen on Long Island.
A new clip from DEAR EVAN HANSEN at the John W. Engeman Theater shows Joe Serafini performing 'Waving Through a Window.' The production is now playing at the Northport, Long Island venue.
DEAR EVAN HANSEN features a score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the songwriting team also known for The Greatest Showman. The musical follows Evan Hansen as he navigates isolation and the fallout of a lie that spirals into something larger than himself.
Serafini, who previously appeared in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, takes on the role of Evan Hansen in the Engeman's staging. The production is on stage at the John W. Engeman Theater, located at 250 Main Street in Northport, NY, with performances scheduled through October 25, 2026.
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