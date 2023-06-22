Stony Brook University's Zuccaire Gallery Features Renowned Artist Shimon Attie

The Staller Center's Paul W. Zuccaire Gallery presents a solo exhibition by the internationally-renowned artist Shimon Attie.

Featuring six of the artist's major pieces, Shimon Attie: The View from Below presents Attie's ongoing exploration of migration, displacement and, more broadly, the search for home. On view at Stony Brook University's Zuccaire Gallery, located on the first floor of the Staller Center, the exhibition will be open every evening of the Stony Brook Film Festival July 20-29, and will continue through October 14.

The Zuccaire Gallery exhibition presents Attie's large-scale video and photography pieces in an immersive environment. Work from six major projects over the last twenty-five years include: The View from Below (2021), Night Watch (2018), The Crossing (2017), The History of Another (2002-3), Between Dreams and History (1998) and Portraits of Exile (1995).

Created in places where cultures, ethnicities, and identities converge, Attie's site-specific monumental media installations merge ideas of geography, memory and the people whose individual narratives shape the cultural history of a place. In many works, Attie directly engages local communities that have been persecuted, displaced or traumatized to find new ways of representing their history and memory, present and potential futures. In other pieces, Attie juxtaposes the histories and narratives of these marginalized and forgotten communities with the physical landscape of the present, animating sites with images of their lost histories or speculative futures.

About the artist: Shimon Attie is an internationally-renowned visual artist whose artistic practice includes creating site-specific installations in public places, accompanying fine art photographs, and immersive single- and multiple-channel video and mixed-media installations. Much of Attie's work explores how a variety of contemporary media may be used to re-imagine new relationships between space, time, place, and identity.

Shimon Attie's work has been shown in group and solo exhibitions in museums and galleries around the world, including at New York's Museum of Modern Art, the Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston, the Centre Pompidou in Paris, and the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC, among many others. Six monographs and several films have been produced on his work. He is the recipient of numerous fellowships, including the Guggenheim, The Rome Prize, Harvard University's Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Lee Krasner Award for lifetime artistic achievement. Attie was the inaugural Charles C. Bergman Endowed Visiting Professor in Studio Art at Stony Brook University (2020-2022).

About the exhibition: The View from Below is curated by Karen Levitov, Director and Curator of the Paul W. Zuccaire Gallery. The exhibition and programs are supported by the Paul W. Zuccaire Foundation, the Friends of Staller Center, the Humanities Institute at Stony Brook and the Pollock-Krasner House and Study Center.

Open every evening of the Stony Brook Film Festival, July 20-29. The exhibition continues from August 28-October 14, 2023, Monday-Friday 12-4pm and evenings of Staller Center performances and films. Email ZuccaireGallery@stonybrook.edu to schedule a visit outside of regular hours. For further information, please call the Zuccaire Gallery at (631) 632-7240 or email ZuccaireGallery@stonybrook.edu. The Gallery website is: http://ZuccaireGallery.stonybrook.edu.