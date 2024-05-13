Keen Company and The Drama League Present DirectorFest 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In partnership with the Drama League, Keen Company recently showcased DirectorFest on its renowned 42nd Street Off-Broadway stage, running from May 2 to May 11th. This event featured the innovative visions of Drama League Stage Directing Fellowship recipients Nadia Guevara and Ibi Owolabi, who each presented their distinct interpretations of compelling works.

On hand to celebrate opening night were The Drama League Board members and staff, Bonnie Comley, Stan Ponte, Townsend Teague, Sarah Hutton, Estefanía Fadul, Mary Jain, Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Bevin Ross, Helen O’Rourke, Nilan, Andrew Coopman, Bernadette Norman, and Keen Company’s Jonathan Silverstein and his staff among others.

DirectorFest, founded and curated by the Drama League, serves as a platform for emerging talent in the theatrical realm, offering audiences an evening of contemporary theater at its finest. Each director's unique perspective and artistic flair are on full display, providing a glimpse into the industry's future.

The Drama League is a beacon for directors, providing year-round support and creative development opportunities across various mediums, from theater to film, television, and beyond. Furthermore, the Drama League is committed to fostering an inclusive and equitable environment within the arts, striving to break down barriers and provide opportunities for artists from all backgrounds. Their dedication to access, diversity, and inclusion is woven into the fabric of their programs, ensuring that all voices are not just heard, but celebrated.

For DirectorFest 2024, Nadia Guevara directed “Cell” by Cassandra Medley with a cast starring Lynnette R. Freeman, Nicole Michelle Haskins, and Taji Senior. The plot is about when a jaded guard arranges jobs for her sister and her niece, Gwen, at an immigrant detention center; the family erupts into a battle over home and homeland security. As time ticks down for Gwen to save a detained child, Cell paints a searing picture of the secrets we keep to survive.

The companion piece for DirectorFest 2024 was “Poof!” by Lynn Nottage, directed by Ibi Owolabi, with a cast starring Abigail Onwunali and Omolade Wey. The plot is about when a homemaker comes to the end of her rope with her abusive husband; she doesn't expect him to combust spontaneously. Now, she has a pile of ashes on the floor and a life to reclaim.

Directors are the architects of storytelling, satisfying the human thirst for deeper comprehension and imaginative exploration. Despite their pivotal role, the profession often remains unseen and underappreciated. To address this, the Drama League offers a range of fellowships, residencies, and learning experiences tailored to directors at all stages of their careers, nurturing their development and amplifying their influence.

Keen Company, an award-winning Off-Broadway company founded in 2000, creates theater that connects. In intimate productions of plays and musicals, they celebrate the complexities of hope and the joys of the human condition.

For further details, visit www.DramaLeague.org. and www.KeenCompany.org

Photo Credit: Catalin Stelian

Top Row: Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Irvin Mason, Jr., Devin Haqq, Nadia Guevara, Ibi Owolabi, Martavius Parrish, Emma Denson, Bevin Ross & Lauren Keating

Bottom Row: Zoë Adams, Colm Summers, Dina Vovsi, Britt Berke, Karl Michael Iglesias & Ann Kreitman

Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Martavius Parrish, Bevin Ross & Emma Denson

Emma Denson, Emily Lyon, Graeme Gillis, Estefanía Fadul, Andrew Coopman, Colm Summers & Martavius Parrish

Ashley DiGiorgi, Brad Ogden & Amyt Eckstein

Stan Ponte, Sarah Hutton, Helen O'Rourke & Karen Rosenberg

