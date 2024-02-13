Spotlight: PINKALICIOUS THE MUSICAL at Patchogue Theatre

Pinkalicious the Musical will be at Patchogue Theatre on March 2nd.



Pinkalicious can't stop eating pink cupcakes despite warnings from her parents. Her pinkindulgence lands her at the doctor's office with Pinkititis, an affliction that turns her pinkfrom head to toe - a dream come true for this pink loving enthusiast. But when her hue goes too far, only Pinkalicious can figure out how to get out of this predicament.



Call the box office at 631-207-1313 or go online at patchoguetheatre.org to purchase tickets today!