Spotlight: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at The Gateway in Bellport

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF At The Gateway in Bellport!

By: Jan. 31, 2024

The Beloved Masterpiece Brought To Life! The award-winning tale of Tevye the Dairyman and his family's struggles in a changing Russia is a true musical theater tradition.

Rich with musical hits you know and love, including “Tradition,” “Sunrise, Sunset,” “If I Were A Rich Man,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker” and “To Life (L’Chaim!),” Fiddler On The Roof is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter.

Based on Sholem Aleichem stories by special permission of Arnold Perl. Book by Joseph Stein; Music by Jerry Bock; Lyrics by Sheldon Harnick Produced on the New York stage by Harold Prince Original New York stage production directed and choregraphed by Jerome Robbins




