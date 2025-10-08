Sara Jean Ford, Gianna Harris, Julia Knitel, Cristina Rae, and Ta-Tynisa Wilson to Headline BROADWAY SUPPORTS LIHSA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tickets are now on sale for the sixth annual Broadway Supports the Long Island High School for the Arts (LIHSA), set for Monday, November 3, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. at the Seymour Weiner Theater inside the Rosalind Joel Conservatory for Music and Theater at LIHSA, located at 239 Cold Spring Road in Syosset, NY.

This one-night-only benefit concert will bring together five of Broadway’s most celebrated leading ladies for an evening of powerhouse performances and musical storytelling. The 2025 lineup features Sara Jean Ford, best known for her portrayal of Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway and on tour; Gianna Harris, currently starring as Juliet in & Juliet and as Ali in Hell’s Kitchen; Julia Knitel, who earned a Tony Award nomination for Dead Outlaw and has starred as Carole King in Beautiful; Cristina Rae, a finalist on America’s Got Talent who recently appeared in The Wiz; and Ta-Tynisa Wilson, seen on Broadway in Hamilton and remembered as a standout finalist on American Idol.

Co-produced and co-directed by Stephen DeAngelis and Jerome Vivona, the concert continues its tradition of celebrating both Broadway excellence and arts education on Long Island. DeAngelis, a renowned casting director of the New York premiere of Not Ready for Prime Time and producer of more than 300 Broadway concerts nationwide, joins forces once again with Vivona, a Broadway veteran and Artistic Director of the American Theater Dance Workshop in Mineola, NY, to create an evening of musical brilliance and community spirit.

The evening will also include a special performance by LIHSA students, presented in tribute to the 50th anniversary of the iconic Broadway musical A Chorus Line. The performance will highlight the legacy of the show while showcasing the next generation of young artists nurtured by LIHSA’s training programs.

Proceeds from Broadway Supports LIHSA benefit the LIHSA Scholarship Fund, which provides crucial support for high school seniors pursuing higher education in the arts. Through this annual concert, the school continues its mission to champion artistic excellence and accessibility for young performers across Long Island.