SOUTH PACIFIC Cast And Creative Announced For Plaza's Broadway Long Island Opening Show

Plaza's Broadway Long Island has announced the cast and creative team for their upcoming production of South Pacific. Performances begin on Saturday, October 2 and run through Sunday, October 24.

South Pacific is produced and directed by Kevin F. Harrington with choreography by Merete Muenter and musical direction by ALEX HARRINGTON.

The creative team includes: BRETT MARTINEZ (Scenic Designer), Barbara Kirby (Costume Designer), GLEN DAVIS (Lighting Designer), TREY FLAKE (Sound Designer), JAMIBETH MARGOLIES (Casting Director), MIKE CANESTRARO (Prop Master), LISA STAFFORD (Stage Manager) and TAYLOR MANKOWSKI (Assistant State Manager).

The cast of South Pacific features Madison Claire Parks as Nellie Forbush, James Sasser as Emile, Andrew Brewer as Lt. Cable, Lydia Gaston as Bloody Mary, Jordan Bell as Luther Billis, JUNKO YASUDA as Liat and includes TIERNEY ROSE BENT, ERIEL MILAN BROWN, SARAH COLT, PATRICK ELIZALDE, CALEB FUNK, GRANT JAY, KATHERINE LEIDLEIN, KODEE MARTIN, PETER MCCLUNG, LAUREN Anne O'Brien, Kurt Perry, RAY ROBINSON, Michael Santora, CALEB WILSON SCHAAF, Kate Wesler and MICHELLE WU.

Set on a lush tropical island during World War II, this Rodgers and Hammerstein classic, featuring an award-winning score, includes "Some Enchanted Evening," "Younger Than Springtime," "I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outta My Hair," and "I'm in Love with a Wonderful Guy!"

Beginning Saturday, October 2, South Pacific will play the following performance schedule: Thursdays at 2:00 PM, Fridays at 7:30 PM, Saturdays at 2:30 & 7:30 PM, and Sundays at 2:30 PM. Ticket prices begin at $49 and may be purchased by calling the box office at (516) 599-6870 or going online to www.PlazaBroadwayLongIsland.com.

Plaza Theatrical's new professional Broadway Division, Plaza AEA Productions, Ltd. is the only professional Long Island theatre dedicated exclusively to the preservation and development of musical theatre. Operating under a contract with the actor's equity association, South Pacific features professional actors from the Broadway Theatre Community performing with a full orchestra in the state-of-the-art Elmont Memorial Library Theatre. Free on-site parking is available.