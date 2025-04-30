SISTER ACT, ANNIE and More Set for Argyle Theatre 2025-26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Argyle Theatre has unveiled its 2025-2026 Main Stage season—featuring a soul-stirring, dance-filled, and family-friendly lineup of musical theatre hits: Sister Act, Annie, Newsies, The Prince of Egypt, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

“We are humbled by the enthusiastic support of our patrons and are proud to present a season that reflects the heart, humor, and resilience of the human spirit,” said The Argyle Theatre owners, Mark & Dylan Perlman, and Artistic Director Evan Pappas. “From divine comedy to revolutionary headlines, from biblical grandeur to the soundtrack of a generation—we believe this season offers a story for everyone.”

The season includes:

SISTER ACT September 18 – October 26, 2025

Music by Alan Menken | Lyrics by Glenn Slater | Book by Cheri & Bill Steinkellner

Directed by Evan Pappas, Choreographed by Vincent Ortega, Musical Director Jonathan Brenner

Get ready to rejoice! Sister Act is the feel-good musical comedy based on the hit film, featuring a Tony-nominated score by Alan Menken (Newsies, Beauty and the Beast). When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier hides out in a convent, she brings new life (and a lot of funky moves) to the choir — and herself. Packed with powerful gospel music and unstoppable spirit, Sister Act is pure, divine fun.

ANNIE November 13, 2025 – January 4, 2026

Book by Thomas Meehan | Music by Charles Strouse | Lyrics by Martin Charnin

Directed by Valerie Wright, Choreographed by Debbie Roshe, Musical Director Jonathan Brenner

Leapin’ lizards! America’s favorite orphan is back. Winner of seven Tony Awards, Annie is the heartwarming story of hope, family, and a dog named Sandy, featuring beloved classics like “Tomorrow” and “It’s the Hard Knock Life.” A joyous holiday treat for the entire family!

DISNEY’S NEWSIES January 29 – March 22, 2026

Music by Alan Menken | Lyrics by Jack Feldman | Book by Harvey Fierstein

Directed by Tommy Ranieri, Choreographed by Trent Soyster, Musical Director Jonathan Brenner

Extra! Extra! Seize the day with this high-energy Broadway smash, inspired by the true story of the 1899 newsboys’ strike. With a Tony-winning score and thrilling dance numbers, Newsies delivers non-stop excitement and an inspiring message of standing up for what’s right.

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT (The Long Island Premiere) April 16 – June 7, 2026

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz | Book by Philip LaZebnik

Directed and Choreographed by Todd Underwood, Musical Director Jonathan Brenner

Experience the epic journey of two brothers divided by destiny. With a breathtaking score by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell), including the Oscar-winning “When You Believe,” The Prince of Egypt brings the soaring power of ancient history — and timeless hope — to life on stage.

BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL June 25 – August 30, 2026

Book by Douglas McGrath | Music and Lyrics by Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann, and Cynthia Weil

Directed by Evan Pappas, Choreographed by Victoria Casillo, Musical Director Jonathan Brenner

Before she was the Queen of Pop, she was a Brooklyn girl with a dream. Beautiful tells the inspiring true story behind Carole King’s rise to fame, featuring iconic hits like “You’ve Got a Friend,” “Natural Woman,” and “I Feel the Earth Move.” An uplifting celebration of music, resilience, and the soundtrack of a generation.

