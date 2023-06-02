Review: THE PORTUGUESE KID At Quogue Community Hall Presented By The Hampton Theatre Company

Hilarity and plot twists abound throughout the one-act show and the camaraderie among the cast is apparent.

By:
It is so fun and intriguing keeping up with the Hampton Theatre Company (HTC). You never know what they'll choose for their incredible seasons - that run from the Fall through the Spring - and they never disappoint. They do Plays as it is an inmate theatre and to close out their incredible 38th season, they've selected the John Patrick Shanley comedy The Portuguese Kid. It is an interesting choice and in true HTC form, this production is not done often. Indeed, the excited audiences are in for a treat.

Think of this production as though it could be a television show from the 50's or 60's. It has a loose plot and revolves around zany situations and witty conversation. I was perhaps expecting a few more belly-laughs, but I digress. Director Bob Kaplan has put together a wonderful ensemble cast of five headed up by HTC vets Rosemary Cline and Andrew Botsford. Ms. Cline portrays Atalanta who is once again widowed and in the process of getting her estate in order with help from Barry, a long time friend and lawyer, portrayed by Mr. Botsford. Bringing in the most laughs, I would say, is Vay David who masterfully portrays Fausta, Barry's meddlesome mother. And rounding out the delightful cast is Esmeralda Cabrera as Patty and David Cardali as Freddie. Patty is Barry's young wife (who seeks "mystique") and Freddie is Atalanta's young boyfriend. Hilarity and plot twists abound throughout the one-act show and the camaraderie among the cast is apparent.

On the clever creative team, The set design by Mr. Kaplan, Ricky Bottenus, and Meg Sexton is well done. A cube-like structure stands in the back of the stage and turns for the different scenes. Rolling pieces are also used for seamless scene changes. This is heightened by Sebastian Paczynski's atmospheric lighting and Teresa Lebrun's relevant costumes. This is certainly a visually stunning production.

And so, HTCs production of The Portuguese Kid is certainly an entertaining show for this beautiful Spring season. A day out east is always a good idea this time of year. A hilarious tale,  a thrilling cast,  and the great Hampton Theatre Company make for a fun night of theatre.

Photo by  Dane DuPuis: Esmeralda Cabrera, Andrew Botsford, Rosemary Cline and David Cardali




