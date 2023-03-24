Review: THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT at Hampton Theatre Company

One of the things I love about the Hampton Theatre Company (HTC) is they always put together an amazing season of wonderful plays. Their current offering, The Lifespan Of A Fact, is no exception to this high standard. Running through April 2nd at the Quogue Community Hall, the excellently directed George A. Loizides production created by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, is an enticing piece given today's society and the many perspectives there are. The production, the second of HTCs 38th season, is well done with an absolutely brilliant cast.

Set in present day, Laurie Atlas, an HTC vet, portrays Emily Penrose, one of the heads of a magazine on the verge of collapse. Emily hires Jim Fingal, a young, ambitious Harvard graduate portrayed by Jamie Baio, to fact check a brilliant essay that could potentially save the company. Emily emphasizes the author of this essay likes to take certain "liberties". As Jim starts to fact check the essay, he finds discrepancies immediately. Jim then contacts the author of the essay, John d'Agatha, strongly portrayed by Matthew Conlon, to get some clarification. What culminates is a heated discussion - and a cross country trip - between the three of them about truth and literary beauty. Everyone in the cast plays well off each other with great chemistry on the intimate stage.

Indeed, the clever creative team at the adorable, intimate venue is as extraordinary as the cast.

Mr. Loizides also creates the beautiful set. The seamless scene changes of the one act show take us to the magazine's headquarters, Jim's writing space (or, office), and John's Las Vegas house. There is, perhaps, some imagination needed, but it is a very beautiful, smart set. This is heightened by Sebastian Paczynski's atmospheric lighting and the relevant costumes by Teresa Lebrun.

And so, A Lifespan Of A Fact is a great kick off to the hopping Spring season here on Long Island. This show really has something for everyone. It makes you think, its a roller coaster of emotions, and its visually stunning. And by the uproarious audience opening weekend, you may want to get your tickets fast.

Photo Credit: Dane DuPuis