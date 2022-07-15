Review: SOMETHING ROTTEN PRESENTED BY STUDIO THEATRE at Bayway Arts Center

With all the heaviness in the world nowadays, one thing to remember is that's it's OK to shut off the brain for an evening to indulge in true laugh-out-loud entertainment. Indeed, Studio Theatre's showing of Something Rotten, a Long Island premier, will help you do that in these crazy times. Running through July 24th at Studio's adorable East Islip venue, the Bayway Arts Center, this offering boasts an absolutely stellar cast.

Wonderfully directed by Rick Grossman, who also serves as Artistic Director for Bayway, the Tony nominated musical hilariously follows Nick and Nigel Bottom as they try to create a show to top the resounding - if annoying - success of William Shakespeare. Created by John O'Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick with music and lyrics by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick, you will be in absolute stiches as the brothers meet some rather interesting people along the way. And let me tell you the excellent ensemble cast has many thrilling Long Island theatre vets.

Steve Cottonaro portrays Nick to many laughs from the enthusiastic audience and Nigel is portrayed charmingly by CJ Russo. Both certainly make a brilliant team and have a terrific rapport. Additionally, it is always wonderful to see Tracylynn Connor on the stage. Ms. Connor exquisitely portrays Bea, the wife of Nick. Her rendition of the "Right Hand Man" reprise in act two is welcomed to thunderous applause as did the act one finale "Bottoms Gonna Be on Top". And F.M. Grossman's portrayal as Nostradamus is utterly sidesplitting and has the audience right in his hands with his performance of "Musical". I truly could go on and on about the talented cast, but know they are all top-notch and all get their moment to shine.

On Mr. Grossman's clever creative team, the set created by Veronica Mason and Michael Visco is well done and makes great use of the intimate stage. You'll enjoy how they used a relative minimalist approach which further highlights the talent of the cast. This is heightened by Joe Kassner's stunning costumes and Mr. Visco's atmospheric lighting. A special shout out to Nicole Ashlee Bianco on the fun choreography which reveals that everyone seems to be truly enjoying their time in the show.

And so, Something Rotten is certainly a must see this summer season. Seeing a Tony nominee is always thrill, but when you have a cast and crew as amazing as the one at Studio Theatre, it truly is a special experience. A hilarious tale, an extraordinary cast, and the adorable Bayway Arts Center make for a wonderful night of theatre.

Photo by Lisa Schindlar