Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: ON YOUR FEET! at The John W. Engeman Theatre

Review: ON YOUR FEET! at The John W. Engeman Theatre

North Shore theatre, get your tickets early and prepare for a riveting evening.

Register for Long Island News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 21, 2022  

The John W. Engeman Theatre does it again with their thrilling showing of the musical On Your Feet!. Indeed, the Northport, Long Island, venue never disappoints with their Broadway caliber productions and this is certainly no exception. Running through August 28th at the exquisite North Shore theatre, get your tickets early and prepare for a riveting evening.

Masterfully directed by Dana Iannuzzi, the tale follows icons Gloria and Emilio Estefan rising through the ranks of the music industry. The production features some of Gloria's biggest hits including "1-2-3", "Mi Tierra", "Conga", "Coming Out Of The Dark", and, of course, the title song to name a few. The entire score is cleverly crafted to tell her story from her beginnings with the Miami Sound Machine, meeting Emilio, rising stardom, to the months following her tour bus accident in 1991. You will find their journey has many ups and downs, making the evening an emotional roller coaster.

Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez and Victor Souffrant expertly lead the top-notch cast as Gloria and Emilio. They are an excellent team with great chemistry. Longtime fans like myself will be heartened to hear that Ms. Semevolos-Velazquez subtly sounds like Gloria strongly performing her songs with panache. You will also adore Carol Beaugard, who adorably portrays Gloria's beloved and encouraging grandmother Consuelo. With many hailing from Boadway and National Tours, the entire company is glorious in every aspect.

On the talented creative team, Jessica Alexandra Cancino's set is well done. A bi-level stage, the busy show takes us to several places. Rolling pieces aided by the large cast cleverly make for seamless scene changes. Celia X Gutierrez's costumes are beyond gorgeous and highlighted by Sandalio Alvarez's fun and energetic choreography. The choreography! Such skill and joy radiate from the cast on the big dance numbers. Also, of course, the big, live band is brilliant expertly headed up by Erika R. Gamez.

And so, The Engeman's superb offering of On Your Feet! is undoubtedly a must see for this gorgeous Summer season. After all, we need some great entertainment and great music nowadays. A fantastic cast and this heart-tugging story make for a memorable night of theatre.



Macgyver Voting

Related Articles View More Long Island Stories

From This Author - Melissa Giordano

Melissa has been covering theatre for BroadwayWorld for the past eight years and has loved every second of it. She is consistently inspired by the talent of the artists of her beloved Long Island and... (read more about this author)


Review: SOMETHING ROTTEN PRESENTED BY STUDIO THEATRE at Bayway Arts Center
July 15, 2022

What did our critic think of SOMETHING ROTTEN at Bayway Arts Center? With all the heaviness in the world nowadays, one thing to remember is that's it's OK to shut off the brain for an evening to indulge in true laugh-out-loud entertainment. Indeed, Studio Theatre's showing of Something Rotten, a Long Island premier, will help you do that in these crazy times. Running through July 24th at Studio's adorable East Islip venue, the Bayway Arts Center, this offering boasts an absolutely stellar cast.
Review: ANNA IN THE TROPICS at Bay Street Theatre
July 8, 2022

What did our critic think of ANNA IN THE TROPICS at Bay Street Theatre? Sag Harbor's Bay Street Theatre certainly has another hit on their hands with their latest offering, the Pulitzer winning Anna in the Tropics. The stellar production, the second of their current season, runs through July 24th at the adorable East End venue. It was on Broadway from the Fall of 2003 to early 2004 and this showing is indeed not one to be missed.
BWW Review: HEAD OVER HEELS at The Gateway
June 10, 2022

What did our critic think of HEAD OVER HEELS at The Gateway? Happy Pride! June is starting off splendidly with The Gateway's wonderful incarnation of Head Over Heels. Running through June 26th, this Keith Andrews directed mounting boasts an extraordinary cast and the fun music of the Go-Go's. Not to mention they are using the same sets and costumes from the Broadway production. Indeed, this show should be on the list for your summer viewing.
BWW Review: DRIVING MISS DAISY presented by Studio Theatre At BayWay Arts Center
April 8, 2022

Alfred Uhry's Pulitzer Prize winning play Driving Miss Daisy, presented by Studio Theatre through April 22nd at the BayWay Theatre in East Islip, is indeed a stirring and heart rendering tale. The heart of this story follows the relationship of Daisy Werthen and Hoke Colburn over the span of twenty-five years (from 1948 - 1973). It examines race and religious prejudices, but ultimately looks at human relationships and our ability to look at a person’s core.
BWW Review: A BRONX TALE at John W. Engeman Theatre
April 1, 2022

The John W, Engeman Theatre does it again with their current offering, A Bronx Tale. Based on Chazz Palminteri’s 1993 movie and autobiographical play, Mr. Palminteri also created this musical incarnation with Alan Menken. This spectacular Paul Stancato directed production runs through May 8th at the exquisite Northport, Long Island, venue. Boasting a brilliant cast, this is indeed a must-see as we close out this long Winter season.