ROCK OF AGES Cast Announced At CM Performing Arts Center

Running on the Main Stage in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre from January 18 - February 01.
The CM Performing Arts Center has announcee the cast of their upcoming production of Rock of Ages which kicks off Season 54, running on the Main Stage in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre from January 18 - February 01.
Keith Jones - Director
Matthew W. Surico - Music Director
Sarah Minto - Choreographer
Patrick Campbell - Stage Manager
Juliana Jagielo - Asst. Stage Manager
John Mazzarella - Scenic Designer
Danielle Pafundi as Sherrie
Jason Steven Kopp as Drew
Anthony Arpino as Lonny Barnett
James O'Connor as Dennis Dupree
Will Logan as Franz Klinemann
Sydnee LaBuda as Regina
Rich Giordano as Stacee Jaxx
Ayana Jane as Justice
Paul Phillips as Hertz Klinemann
Logan Scott as Joey Primo
Tiara Solorzano as Mayor/Ja'Keith
Camilla Montoya as Waitress 1
Olivia Swanson as Waitress 2
Leah Cyran as Waitress 3
Jennifer Morales as Waitress 4
Juliana Jagielo as Stripper/Dance Captain
Tickets are on sale now! Call the Box Office during office hours at 631-218-2810 or go to: https://www.cmpac.com/shows/rock-of-ages/.
Videos