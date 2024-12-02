ROCK OF AGES Cast Announced At CM Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The CM Performing Arts Center has announcee the cast of their upcoming production of Rock of Ages which kicks off Season 54, running on the Main Stage in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre from January 18 - February 01.

THE Production Team

Keith Jones - Director

Matthew W. Surico - Music Director

Sarah Minto - Choreographer

Patrick Campbell - Stage Manager

Juliana Jagielo - Asst. Stage Manager

John Mazzarella - Scenic Designer

STARRING

Danielle Pafundi as Sherrie

Jason Steven Kopp as Drew

Anthony Arpino as Lonny Barnett

James O'Connor as Dennis Dupree

Will Logan as Franz Klinemann

Sydnee LaBuda as Regina

Rich Giordano as Stacee Jaxx

Ayana Jane as Justice

Paul Phillips as Hertz Klinemann

Logan Scott as Joey Primo

Tiara Solorzano as Mayor/Ja'Keith

Camilla Montoya as Waitress 1

Olivia Swanson as Waitress 2

Leah Cyran as Waitress 3

Jennifer Morales as Waitress 4

Juliana Jagielo as Stripper/Dance Captain

Tickets are on sale now! Call the Box Office during office hours at 631-218-2810 or go to: https://www.cmpac.com/shows/rock-of-ages/.

