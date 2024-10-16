Pianist, Vocalist, Humorist Judy Carmichael To Return To Bay Street Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On December 14, at 8pm, Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts will present Grammy award-nominated pianist and vocalist/humorist/radio host Judy Carmichael in an evening of swing music from the 1930s and ‘40s. In her newest show, SWINGER!, Judy will celebrate the American Songbook from Peggy Lee and Fats Waller to Cole Porter and Harold Arlen.



Judy has taken this infectious style of music and her equally infectious personality everywhere, from posh nightclubs in Paris and Melbourne to Carnegie Hall and a Rio concert for ten thousand Brazilians; from Arundel Castle (where she opened for the London Philharmonic) to Castle Fraser for the National Trust of Scotland at the behest of longtime fan and theater producer Cameron Mackintosh. What more can we say? She's fun. She's funny. She's fantastic. She's been featured on radio and TV all over the world, including Entertainment Tonight, Morning Edition, CNN, and numerous shows for the BBC. From swinging romps on Cole Porter, Frank Loesser, and other greats to sultry takes on Gershwin and Ellington, an evening with Judy is filled with energy and joy.



For over 24 years, Judy has produced and hosted Judy Carmichael's Jazz Inspired, which broadcasts on NPR stations across America and podcasts everywhere. Judy's guests include celebrated jazz-inspired creatives from Neil deGrasse Tyson, Willie Nelson, and Glenn Close to Jon Batiste, Billy Joel, and everyone in between. Judy Carmichael Jazz Inspired airs locally on WLIW 88.3 FM on Sundays at 7 p.m. See Judy's full bio here.



Tickets are now on sale starting at $49.99.and are available online 24/7 at baystreet.org or by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500, open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

