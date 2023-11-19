Photos: The Cast of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theatre Takes Opening Night Bows

Performances run through December 31st.

By: Nov. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night Photo 2 Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Photos: MARY POPPINS Cast Takes Opening Night Bows at The Argyle Theatre Photo 3 Photos: MARY POPPINS Cast Takes Opening Night Bows at The Argyle Theatre
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 4 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests

The John W. Engeman Theater's production of DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST opened last night, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the festivities!

Check out photos of the opening night bows below!

“Be Our Guest” for the most enchanting musical of all time, DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST! This ‘tale as old as time,’ based on Disney’s Academy Award-winning film, features the timeless story you love along with all your favorite characters and songs. Let the magic unfold in front of your eyes as dancing dishes, gorgeous costumes, and spectacular settings bring this Disney classic to life on stage. Celebrate your holidays with the most beautiful love story ever told!

DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is directed by DREW HUMPHREY (Engeman Theater: The Sound of Music, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Oklahoma, Mary Poppins, A Chorus Line, Singin’ in The Rain, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Guys and Dolls, 42nd Street, and Gypsy) and choreographed by MANDY MODIC (Engeman Theater: The Sound of Music, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels; National Tours: 42nd Street; Regional: The Marriott Theater, Drury Lane Theater, Chicago Shakespeare, Paramount Theater, The Wick, Mill Mountain Theater).

The Creative Team includes NICK WILDERS (Musical Director), KYLE DIXON (Scenic Design), DUSTIN CROSS (Costume Design), JOHN BURKLAND (Lighting Design), LAURA SHUBERT (Sound Design), MEGAN MCQUEENEY (Props Design), JEFF KNAGGS (Wig Design), WOJCIK CASTING TEAM (Casting Directors), CHELSEY STEINMETZ (Production Stage Manager), JENNIFER COLLESTER (Director of Production) and RICHARD DOLCE (Producing Artistic Director).

The cast of DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST features CAITLIN BURKE as MRS. POTTS (Engeman: The Sound of Music; National Tour: The Sound of Music; Regional: Paper Mill Playhouse, McCarter Theater Center, North Shore Music Theatre, Meadow Brook Theatre, New York City Center); JOE CASKEY as BEAST (Engeman: Beautiful: A Carole King Musical, Regional: Lyric Theatre, East Dallas Arts Theatre, Summer Theatre); JONATHAN COBRDA as LUMIERE (Engeman: The Scarlet Pimpernel; National Tour: Annie, Regional: The Rev, Oregon Cabaret Theatre, Asheville Lyric Opera, Charleston Performance Arts Center); ROBERT ANTHONY JONES as COGSWORTH (Broadway: Finding Neverland; National Tours: The Phantom of the Opera, The 101 Dalmatians Musical, Hairspray; Off-Broadway: Bunnicula, Dorian Gray, The Prince and the Pauper; Regional: Shadowland Stages, Virginia Musical Theater, Pioneer Theatre Co.; Tv/Film: “Queen of Knives”, “116 MacDougal”, “Kris Kringle”, “Drew’s Magic Jukebox”); DANIELA RODRIGO as BELLE (Regional: Marriott Theatre, Gatehouse Theatre Company, Flat Rock Playhouse; TV/Film: “Pasadena Rose Parade”, “Descendants 2”, “Epic”); and TIM ROGAN as GASTON (Engeman: The Sound of Music, Thoroughly Modern Millie; National Tours: Camelot, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast; Regional: North Carolina Theatre, Alliance Theatre, The Muny, Arena Stage, Cape Playhouse; TV/Film: “Physical”, “Blue Bloods”, “The Other Two”, “The Flight Attendant”).

The ensemble includes BLAIRE BAKER, SAM BRACKLEY, EASTON EDWARDS, JACKSON PARKER GILL, GRACE HAMASHIMA, SAMANTHA LITTLEFORD, SADIE MATHERS, LOUISA MAUZÉ, JOHN NEUROHR, KENNEDY PEREZ, SIMEON RAWLS, NOAH RUEBECK, MARK TRAN RUSS, CELIA TEDDE, JOHN J TRUJILLO, DWAYNE WASHIGNTON, AND ALYSSA YARD.

DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST will play the following performance schedule: Wednesdays at 7:00pm, Thursdays at 8:00pm, Fridays at 8:00pm, Saturdays at 2:00pm and 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm and 7:00pm. There are also added performances on select dates during the holiday week. Tickets are $80 for Wednesday and Sunday evenings, $85 for Thursdays, $90 for Friday evenings, Saturday and Sunday matinees, and $95 for Saturday evenings. Tickets may be purchased by calling 631-261-2900, going online at the link below, or visiting the Engeman Theater Box Office at 250 Main Street, Northport.

The John W. Engeman Theater at Northport is Long Island’s only year-round professional theater company, casting actors from the Broadway talent pool. From curb to curtain, we have made it our business to provide affordable, quality theater in an elegant one-of-a-kind location with outstanding facilities and extraordinary service. The renovated theater offers stadium-style seating, state-of-the-art lighting and sound, a full orchestra pit, and a classic wood-paneled piano lounge with full bar. 

For a complete show schedule and more information, contact the theater directly at 631-261-2900, visit the box office at 250 Main Street, Northport or visit the link below.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photos: The Cast of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theatre Takes Opening Night Bows
Beauty and The Beast

Photos: The Cast of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theatre Takes Opening Night Bows
Beauty and The Beast

Photos: The Cast of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theatre Takes Opening Night Bows
Daniela Rodrigo and Joe Caskey

Photos: The Cast of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theatre Takes Opening Night Bows
Daniela Rodrigo and Joe Caskey

Photos: The Cast of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theatre Takes Opening Night Bows
Jonathan Cobrda and Samantha Littleford

Photos: The Cast of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theatre Takes Opening Night Bows
Jonathan Cobrda and Samantha Littleford

Photos: The Cast of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theatre Takes Opening Night Bows
Robert Anthony Jones and Celia Tedde

Photos: The Cast of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theatre Takes Opening Night Bows
Celia Tedde

Photos: The Cast of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theatre Takes Opening Night Bows
Caitlin Burke

Photos: The Cast of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theatre Takes Opening Night Bows
Caitlin Burke and Sadie Mathers

Photos: The Cast of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theatre Takes Opening Night Bows
Daniela Rodrigo and Joe Caskey

Photos: The Cast of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theatre Takes Opening Night Bows
Joe Caskey and Daniela Rodrigo

Photos: The Cast of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theatre Takes Opening Night Bows
Joe Caskey and Daniela Rodrigo and The Cast of Beauty and The Beast

Photos: The Cast of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theatre Takes Opening Night Bows
Joe Caskey and Daniela Rodrigo

Photos: The Cast of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theatre Takes Opening Night Bows
Joe Caskey and Daniela Rodrigo

Photos: The Cast of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theatre Takes Opening Night Bows
The Cast of Beauty and The Beast

Photos: The Cast of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theatre Takes Opening Night Bows
John J. Trujillo

Photos: The Cast of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theatre Takes Opening Night Bows
Celia Tedde and Samantha Littleford

Photos: The Cast of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theatre Takes Opening Night Bows
Celia Tedde

Photos: The Cast of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theatre Takes Opening Night Bows
Tim Rogan and Noah Ruebeck

Photos: The Cast of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theatre Takes Opening Night Bows
Robert Anthony Jones and Jonathan Cobrda

Photos: The Cast of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theatre Takes Opening Night Bows
Jonathan Cobrda, Samantha Littleford, Noah Ruebeck, Sadie Mathers and Caitlin Burke

Photos: The Cast of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theatre Takes Opening Night Bows
Joe Caskey and Daniela Rodrigo

Photos: The Cast of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theatre Takes Opening Night Bows
Joe Caskey and Daniela Rodrigo

Photos: The Cast of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theatre Takes Opening Night Bows
Joe Caskey

Photos: The Cast of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theatre Takes Opening Night Bows
Joe Caskey, Daniela Rodrigo and Tim Rogan

Photos: The Cast of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theatre Takes Opening Night Bows
The Cast of Beauty and The Beast

Photos: The Cast of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theatre Takes Opening Night Bows
John J. Trujillo and Robert Anthony Jones

Photos: The Cast of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theatre Takes Opening Night Bows
Tim Rogan

Photos: The Cast of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theatre Takes Opening Night Bows
Robert Anthony Jones

Photos: The Cast of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theatre Takes Opening Night Bows
Joe Caskey, Daniela Rodrigo, Jonathan Cobrda, Tim Rogan and Robert Anthony Jones

Photos: The Cast of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theatre Takes Opening Night Bows
Daniela Rodrigo

Photos: The Cast of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theatre Takes Opening Night Bows
Daniela Rodrigo and Jonathan Cobrda



RELATED STORIES - Long Island

1
Photos: First Look at DISNEYS BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theater Photo
Photos: First Look at DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theater

The John W. Engeman Theater has released production photos for DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. Performances run through Sunday, December 31, 2023. Check out the photos below!

2
Review: THE CRUCIBLE at Bay Street Theatre Photo
Review: THE CRUCIBLE at Bay Street Theatre

What did our critic think of THE CRUCIBLE at Bay Street Theatre?

3
The KBO Theatre Co to Present New Play Reading TWO CENTS at Bay Street Theater Photo
The KBO Theatre Co to Present New Play Reading TWO CENTS at Bay Street Theater

The KBO Theatre Co will present a new play reading of 'Two Cents' by Amy Nicole, directed by Angie Kristic. Join us at Bay Street Theater for this dynamic production and a Q&A session. Get your tickets now!

4
Experience the Magic of the 27th Annual Charles Dickens Festival in Port Jefferson Photo
Experience the Magic of the 27th Annual Charles Dickens Festival in Port Jefferson

The 27th Annual Charles Dickens Festival in Port Jefferson NY is a must-see event! Experience a Dickensian world with street plays, music, Victorian crafts, Santa's Workshop, and more.

From This Author - Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Born and raised on Long Island she still lives in the same town she grew up in.  She had a long career as a US Customs Broker and in her youth a cashier at a local supermarket but taking photos h... Genevieve Rafter Keddy">(read more about this author)

Photos: Go Backstage at the New York Pops with Kelli O'Hara, Sutton Foster, and More!Photos: Go Backstage at the New York Pops with Kelli O'Hara, Sutton Foster, and More!
Photos: Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Share the Stage with The New York Pops at Carnegie HallPhotos: Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Share the Stage with The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall
Photos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season GalaPhotos: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Embrace the Season Gala
Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening NightPhotos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night

Videos

Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater Video
Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater
SPAMALOT Cast Finds Their Grail on Opening Night Video
SPAMALOT Cast Finds Their Grail on Opening Night
Johnny Mathis and Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town' Video
Johnny Mathis and Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town'
View all Videos

Long Island SHOWS
Fiddler on the Roof in Long Island Fiddler on the Roof
The Gateway Playhouse (1/26-2/25)
Rhythm of the Dance in Long Island Rhythm of the Dance
Staller Center for the Arts (3/16-3/16)
Billy Joel- My Life, A Piano Man’s Journey at LI Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame in Long Island Billy Joel- My Life, A Piano Man’s Journey at LI Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame
Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame (11/24-11/24)
Chicago (Non-Equity) in Long Island Chicago (Non-Equity)
Tilles Center for the Performing Arts [Concert Hall] (12/06-12/06)
POPS! Outreach Ensemble in Long Island POPS! Outreach Ensemble
Staller Center for the Arts (3/24-3/24)
Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo in Long Island Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo
Staller Center for the Arts (4/20-4/20)
Leslie Odom, Jr. | GALA 2024 in Long Island Leslie Odom, Jr. | GALA 2024
Staller Center for the Arts (3/09-3/09)
27th Annual Charles Dickens Festival in Long Island 27th Annual Charles Dickens Festival
Village of Port Jefferson NY (12/02-12/03)
Cirque Flip Fabrique | BLIZZARD in Long Island Cirque Flip Fabrique | BLIZZARD
Staller Center for the Arts (4/13-4/13)
The LAST WALTZ Celebration featuring The THE BAND Band, TTBB Horns and Special Guests in Long Island The LAST WALTZ Celebration featuring The THE BAND Band, TTBB Horns and Special Guests
Patchogue Theatre (12/02-12/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You