OYSTER BAY: A NEW MUSICAL To Have Reading At The John W. Engeman Theater

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An invitation-only developmental reading of Oyster Bay with book, music, and lyrics by Dan Wolpow, will take place this September 15, 2026 in Northport, NY at The John W. Engeman Theater. Directed by Rachel Dart, the presentation brings together a cast of Broadway and regional talent for the first major public hearing of the complete score and libretto.

What dark secret haunts Oyster Bay? Find out in this tragicomic gothic romance set in 1820s Long Island, in the heart of the Gold Coast.

The developmental presentation is produced under the Actors' Equity Association 29-Hour Reading Agreement. The cast features James D. Sasser* (Teeth), Haile Ferrier* (Masquerade), Louis Griffin* (Heathers), Alli Mauzey* (Wicked, Kimberly Akimbo), and Eddie Korbich* (The Music Man).

The cast also includes Julien Alam, Caleb Albert*, Devin Cortez*, Robert Z. Grant*, Mekhi Holloway, Charlotte Kunesh, Jake Letts*, Molly Model, Sean Steele*, Gabriela Veciana, and Sandy York*

Because this presentation is an industry-only, closed developmental reading under union guidelines, it is an invite-only event and press reviews are not applicable. Industry professionals interested in future developmental updates or inquiries may contact the production team: Daniel Wolpow: contact@oysterbaymusical.com

*denotes members of AEA.



The performance runs approximately 2 hours and 30 mins, including one intermission

ABOUT THE JOHN W. ENGEMAN THEATER

For 20 years, the John W. Engeman Theater at Northport has been Where Broadway Meets Main Street. A year-round professional theater company, the Engeman draws directly from the Broadway talent pool to bring world-class performances to the heart of Northport. With elegant surroundings, stadium-style seating, state-of-the-art lighting and sound, a full orchestra pit, and a classic wood-paneled piano lounge with a full bar, the Engeman delivers a complete Broadway-caliber experience on Long Island.

John W. Engeman Theater • 250 Main Street, Northport, NY 11768 • 631-261-2900 • www.engemantheater.com

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